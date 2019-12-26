The Englishman James Anderson takes the wicket with the first ball of test number 150 | Cricket News

Watch the first test between England and South Africa live at Sky Sports Cricket

















0:52



James Anderson had Dean Elgar caught from the first ball of his 150th test match

James Anderson had Dean Elgar caught from the first ball of his 150th test match

James Anderson hit the first ball of his 150th test when England reduced South Africa to 79-3 at lunch on the first day of the Boxing Day clash in Centurion.

Dashboard | Comments and clips in play

Anderson, who had been playing on his first test since August after overcoming a calf injury, saw Dean Elgar cut a domesticated delivery to Jos Buttler by the leg when England made an immediate advance after Joe Root chose to play at SuperSport Park .

Tourists were not at their best with the ball, but Sam Curran, one of the five sailors selected when Root entered with a front-line pace attack, caused Baidentoram to catch Aiden Markram (20) before Stuart Broad had Zubayr Hamza (39) bagged by Ben Stokes in the slide.

Cricket debate Live

Bairstow returned to England with Ollie Pope, one of three discarded players: Surrey hitter joined the versatile Chris Woakes and the spinner Jack Leach quarantined at the team's hotel.

Stokes played, however, with his father, Ged, now in a stable condition in a Johannesburg hospital after responding to treatment.

Stokes, Curran, Jofra Archer, Broad and Anderson understood England's attack, with Anderson becoming the second Englishman, after his close friend Sir Alastair Cook, in 150 tests.

The 37-year-old, who received his Nasser Hussain milestone cap, is the ninth player of any country to participate in 150 test games and first bowler.

See the continuous live coverage of the first Test in Sky Sports Cricket.