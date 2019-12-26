The eclipse of "Ring of Fire,quot; dazzles Asia and the Middle East

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

The final solar eclipse of the decade, which produced a surprising and photogenic "ring of fire,quot; around the moon, occurred on Thursday, and attracted many spectators from Asia and the Middle East, where it was most visible.

The eclipse, officially called annular solar eclipse, in which the new moon passes in front and partially obscures the sun, leaving a ring of light around its edges, began to appear on Thursday afternoon. It was visible from parts of Saudi Arabia and several cities in southern India, as well as in Singapore, Indonesia and Guam, according to timeanddate.com, a website that tracks eclipses around the world.

