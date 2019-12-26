The eclipse of "Ring of Fire,quot; dazzles Asia and the Middle East

The eclipse peaked at approximately 5:17 a.m., coordinated universal time on Thursday, or just after midnight on Wednesday, Eastern Standard Time. Various websites He broadcast the event live.

A partial eclipse, in which the moon covers only a small part of the solar disk, was visible in several cities, including New Delhi and Doha, Qatar, the site said.

To see an annular eclipse, one must be in the right place at the right time, said Rick Fienberg, an astronomer at the American Astronomical Society, on Thursday. "In the case of an annular eclipse, it is somewhat unusual to see the sun go from a bright disk to a ring, and to know that the moon is going through it," he said. "You can actually see the solar system moving."