The eclipse of "Ring of Fire,quot; dazzles Asia and the Middle East

The final solar eclipse of the decade, which produced a surprising and photogenic "ring of fire,quot; around the moon, occurred on Thursday, and attracted many spectators from Asia and the Middle East, where it was most visible.
The eclipse, officially called annular solar eclipse, in which the new moon passes in front and partially obscures the sun, leaving a ring of light around its edges, began to appear on Thursday afternoon. It was visible from parts of Saudi Arabia and several cities in southern India, as well as in Singapore, Indonesia and Guam, according to timeanddate.com, a website that tracks eclipses around the world.
The eclipse peaked at approximately 5:17 a.m., coordinated universal time on Thursday, or just after midnight on Wednesday, Eastern Standard Time. Various websites He broadcast the event live.
A partial eclipse, in which the moon covers only a small part of the solar disk, was visible in several cities, including New Delhi and Doha, Qatar, the site said.
To see an annular eclipse, one must be in the right place at the right time, said Rick Fienberg, an astronomer at the American Astronomical Society, on Thursday. "In the case of an annular eclipse, it is somewhat unusual to see the sun go from a bright disk to a ring, and to know that the moon is going through it," he said. "You can actually see the solar system moving."
According to timeanddate.com, an annular solar eclipse begins with a partial eclipse as the moon makes its way through the sun's disk. Once centered, a bright ring appears. The moon continues to slide over the sun until it no longer overlaps.
The complete eclipse lasts two to three hours, Dr. Fienberg said, and noted that the moon is completely within the sun's disk for about 15 minutes. Sunscreens are required to see it, he added.
"Because the sun never clears completely, it doesn't get particularly dark," he said. "It would be possible that someone who wasn't paying much attention missed the fact that an annular eclipse just happened. They may not even realize it.
The next annular solar eclipse will occur in June 21, 2020, and should be visible from parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Pakistan, India and China, said timeanddate.com.
After that, it is predicted that annular eclipses will occur in 2021, 2023 and 2024.
When asked why eclipses attract so much attention, Dr. Fienberg said that people look at the sky when an unusual event occurs. "Although eclipses are not uncommon, in the sense that you have to live a lifetime to have the opportunity to see it," he said, "to see an annular or total solar eclipse, you have to be in the right place at the right time ".