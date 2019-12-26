The dying desire of a Canadian teenager to meet LeBron James came true at Christmas!

Positive images of TSR: While it is easy to get caught up in all materialistic gifts at Christmas, I would love to remind you of priceless gifts. A Canadian teenager learned that dreams come true after his last wish to meet LeBron James and shake hands on Christmas Day!

Corey Groves, 17, was diagnosed with stage four sarcoma cancer and was told he only has one year to live. He told the Toronto Sun that before he got sick, he would eat and sleep basketball.

“Most likely (being in Los Angeles for the Christmas day game) is my last holiday. I hope to spread the word and maybe get LeBron's attention so I can shake my hero's hand, "Corey said. He flew for the Christmas day game and was able to meet LeBron during the team's tour.

Corey posted the special meeting on his Instagram page, which got a lot of followers.

"Merry Christmas," Corey wrote. “I got my wish. Very grateful to everyone who helped make this happen. "

Corey was diagnosed with deadly cancer about six months ago. After his meeting with his hero LeBron, whom he admires for doing good on and off the court, Corey plans to explore the world and meet others with the help of his followers.

We are glad that LeBron was able to help make Corey's dream come true!