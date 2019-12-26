The Christmas of Teresa Palmer and her husband almost ruined due to the issuance of the visa

WENN / Attachment

The star of & # 39; Hacksaw Ridge & # 39; and her husband Mark Webber were forced to decorate a hotel room in Cardiff, Wales at the last minute after a planned break in Los Angeles was ruined.

Actress Teresa Palmer and her husband had to rethink Christmas on Tuesday, December 24, when visa problems ruined his vacation plans.

The "Sierra Crest"Star shared an Instagram post that documents his" very stressful "search for a tree and decorations on Christmas Eve, and added:" This is me yesterday, on my way to the supermarket to buy a Christmas tree and decorations to place in our hotel room ".

"Due to unforeseen visa problems, our Christmas plans suddenly changed at the airport and we were engulfed in a madness of absolute chaos (sic)."

But Teresa, who had been filming "A witch discovery"In Wales, I was optimistic about the drama, and added:" We are all together and we feel very lucky. It's humiliating and, honestly, I feel a little silly because these problems felt SO great at that time. "

The actress and her husband Mark webberShe shares three children and she is the stepmother of her 11-year-old son.

Teresa admitted that her own drama made her think of those less fortunate in her native Australia: "I am very sorry for anyone facing Christmas in my country Australia without a home after the fires," he said, referring to forest fires They have devastated the country.