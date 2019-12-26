The Chinese Super League brings a salary cap Football news

%MINIFYHTML885a733fb697d6f40bad029f68e7beb89% %MINIFYHTML885a733fb697d6f40bad029f68e7beb810%





Marko Arnautovic left West Ham to make a lucrative transfer to Shanghai SIPG in July

The best foreign footballers who flock to China may soon become a thing of the past after football authorities in the country announced measures to reduce player salaries.

Salaries will be limited as clubs avoid financial ruin, with overseas recruits for the Chinese Super League in the next winter transfer window limited to earning £ 2 million after taxes.

In addition, a limit of 10 million yuan (£ 1.1 million) in the salaries of Chinese players has been established.

Clubs will also not be able to spend more than 1.1 billion yuan (£ 121 million) on their operations during the next campaign, with salaries that will not exceed 60 percent of that amount.

"Our clubs burned too much money and our professional football has not been managed sustainably," said the president of the Chinese Football Association, Chen Xuyuan, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

"If we don't take timely action, I'm afraid it will collapse."

Former Man Utd midfielder Marouane Fellaini now plays for Shadong Luneng Taishan

The new rules were confirmed after a Christmas Day meeting of the Chinese Football Association and do not extend to bonuses that can be paid, which could give clubs some flexibility to seek the signing of stars.

Clubs will also be allowed to sign a fifth player from abroad, above the current quota of four, but they will only be allowed to place four foreigners on the field at any time.

Officials have routinely tried to curb excessive spending in the Chinese Super League after an important outlay in foreign stars before the 2017 season saw the arrival of players like Brazilian star Oscar and Carlos Tevez from Argentina with huge salaries.

Later that year, a 100 percent lien was imposed on transfers valued at more than 45 million yuan (£ 4.95 million) involving foreign players, while the same condition was imposed on national movements worth more of 20 million yuan (£ 2.2 million).

Oscar is one of the highest paid players in the Chinese Super League

The money has been invested in Chinese football from the country's private sector since Xi Jinping, a football fan who has declared his desire to improve the nation's position within the game, became president in 2013.

Welsh international Gareth Bale was the last world superstar to link up with a move to China after his fight with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

That transfer to Jiangsu Suning failed before the closing of the transfer window last summer.

However, the influx of foreign talent, which is expected to raise standards at the club level, has done little to reverse the sad fortune of the national team, as China did not qualify for the World Cup final since its debut in 2002

The national team is currently struggling to qualify for the next tournament in Qatar in 2022, with Italian Marcello Lippi resigning as head coach in November and a replacement yet to be named.