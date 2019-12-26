The best sale offers of Lululemon after Christmas 2019

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Michael Brochstein / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

If you missed Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday, that's fine, fellow dilators, because the Lululemon After Christmas Offer is here! Whether you've had a big or small holiday this year, one thing you can't deny is a big sale, and the Lululemon After Christmas Offer has offers up to 50% off! And with your new year's resolutions in preparation, preparing (and stocking up on your training clothes) will only help support a successful 2020.

From nylon jogger pants to light running jackets and fluid knit layers, there are many ways to fuse fashion and fitness into your training goals!

From elegant training bags to unexpected nylon skirts and simulated turtlenecks, now is the time to get great savings at greatly reduced prices. Our favorite? This long red padded jacket, because DUH.

Here are seven of our favorites below.

Get more deals on fabulous fashion finds in the Revolve After Christmas offer!

—Published originally on December 25, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT

