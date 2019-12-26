The best moments of the decade in social networks

Splash News; False images; Instagram MI! Illustration
Enjoy a walk in the memory lane.
It is 10 years ago. Justin Bieber He is a Canadian with moppet hair who crawls on the Billboard charts with "One Time,quot; and "One Less Lonely Girl,quot; (not a soul, outside his team, has really heard him sing a "Baby,quot; note). Meghan markle is doing everything possible to rebuild a career with spots for television guests and a concert like a briefcase girl in deal or no deal. Her future husband, Prince Harry, even living that single life, he is not aware that the woman who will become his entire world exists.
Instagram has not yet been invented, Ashton Kutcher just beat Britney Spears and CNN in the race to win over a million followers on Twitter and nobody had heard of the Ice Bucket Challenge.
It could be argued that it was a simpler moment and more than a few celebrities have affirmed that by citing their reasons for withdrawing from social networks and the endless cycle of comments it creates.
But we also didn't know what Gangnam Style was and, except for technology experts, people didn't talk about GIF and much less about every conversation with them. So maybe let's call it a draw?
As we approach, not only a new year, but a fresh and bright decade, full of hope and promise, we will celebrate everything the Internet has given us in the last 10 years and we are grateful for all the content we saw, we retweeted and we played twice and just liked it.
Well, let's be glad for that, and the fact that we no longer have to discover what to call this decade. We go for you, twenty years!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191116 / rs_1024x759-191216105050-1024×759-social-media-moments-of-the-decade-gj-12-16-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1056543″ alt=”Moments of the decade of social networks – 2010, Sad Keanu Meme”/>
SplashNews.com
Sad Keanu Generates Countless Memes
Do you think 2010 Keanu Reeves It would seem so bleak if I knew that in nine years I would be crowned as the Internet boyfriend? Because I was not super excited to be the theme of the most frequent meme of the year. "Someone decided to take this picture of paparazzo and create this online event of the sad Keanu," he explained in BBC news. "I wish I didn't take a picture while I was eating a sandwich on the streets of New York? Yes."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191116 / rs_1024x759-191216105456-1024×759-social-media-moments-of-the-decade-gj-12-16-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1056560″ alt=”Moments of the social media decade – 2011, Rebecca Black – Friday”/>
screenshot
Rebecca Black pays tribute to the best day of the week
When the 13-year-old girl agreed to record "Friday,quot;, a song written by the team in the now-disappeared ARK Music Factory, and record the decidedly low-budget music video (using her father's leaf blowers as wind machines and a green screen paved with Staples supplies) in 2011, he never imagined the pandemon that would follow. "I thought, & # 39; This is just something that 30 people are going to see & # 39;", he recently told Yahoo Entertainment / SiriusXM Volume about the widely spread song that featured statements like: "Tomorrow is Saturday and Sunday comes later ". After 127 million visits to YouTube (and unfortunately more than a few death threats from those who take pop culture events too seriously), he realizes how naive he was. But, hey, at least we all know you have to go on Friday.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191116 / rs_1024x759-191216105819-1024×759-social-media-moments-of-the-decade-gj-12-16-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1056564″ alt=”Moments of the social media decade – 2011, Grumpy flower girl “/>
Mark Cuthbert / UK Press through Getty Images
A little bridesmaid steals the show
It was supposed to be Prince William Y Kate MiddletonIt is a great moment. Having officially married in front of a crowd of 1,900 (and more than one one billion Viewers) at Westminster Abbey, a place where PDAs are definitely frowned upon, royals returned to the balcony of Buckingham Palace for their "now you can kiss the bride,quot; moment. But he was an assistant the size of a pint, Grace Van Cutsem– Trying to protect his little eardrums – he stole the program that day in April 2011. The grim face of the 3-year-old boy became the fugitive meme of the event.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191116 / rs_1024x759-191216114054-1024×759-social-media-moments-of-the-decade-gj-12-16-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1056614″ alt=”Moments of the social media decade – 2011, Planking, Rosaria Dawson, Jimmy Kimmel”/>
The stars get horizontal
Remember when almost all celebrities (see Justin Bieber in a boat, Diplo on top of an elephant and Rosario Dawson in Tonight's show) Was he making boards and had nothing to do with getting toned abs? Yes, 2011 was a strange moment.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2012926 / 1024.psy.mh.102612.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 234821″ alt=”PSY, Gangam style”/>
They all go Gangnam style
"Hey, sexy lady!" For five long years, South Korean artist Psy He held the record for the most watched YouTube video, thanks to his incredibly catchy 2012 song "Gangnam Style,quot; and the more than 2 billion aspiring dancers who tried to recreate their unique movements. (The video sharing service even had to alter the maximum viewing limit to track all clicks.) But in mid-2017, campy success was surpassed by "See You Again," a single Wiz Khalifa Y Charlie Puth written for Furious 7.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2013116 / rs_1024x759-131206153417-1024.robin-thicke-miley-cyrus.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 377950″ alt=”Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, VMA”/>
Scott Gries / Invision / AP
Miley Twerking makes people talk
It is possible that the pop star has not gathered any Moonmen during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, but Miley Cyrus captured the night performance, maybe the year, when he took the stage with Robin Thicke. Because he loves or hates his twerking dance moves, his latex outfit or his delicacy with foam fingers, people couldn't stop talking about them with Twitter traffic on the East Coast at 306,100 tweets per minute.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191116 / rs_1024x759-191216114749-1024×759-social-media-moments-of-the-decade-gj-12-16-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1056626″ alt=”Moments of the social media decade – 2013, Ylvis – The Fox (What does The Fox say?) “/>
SBS Discovery © 2013
Ylvis gets in touch with his animal instincts
During a stretch in 2013, Norwegian comedy duo Ylvis had almost 300 million YouTube viewers (easily the most trending video of that year) asking: "What does the fox say?" TBH, we are still not entirely sure. But we do know that "the dog is & # 39; wow & # 39 ;, the cat is & # 39; meow, the bird is & # 39; tweets & # 39; and the mouse is & # 39; squeals & # 39;" .
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "506,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201422 / rs_1024x576-140302191349-1024.Oscar-Selfie-Ellen-JLaw-Julia-Brad.jl.030214.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "413256″ alt=”Ellen DeGeneres, Oscar Selfie”/>
Ellen takes a selfie
"If only Bradley's arm were longer," Oscar presenter in 2014 Ellen Degeneres joking about Bradley Cooperselfie in the middle of the ceremony. Still, with your Samsung capturing the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl streep, Jared Leto, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Y Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, she felt comfortable folding the photo, the "best photo ever." The more than 3 million fans who retweeted the snapshot agreed.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201489 / rs_1024x759-140909063848-1024.Kim-Kardashian-Ellen-Degeneres-Ice-Bucket-Challenge-JR2-90914.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "491584″ alt=”Kim Kardashian, Ellen Degeneres, Ice Bucket Challenge”/>
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros
The stars get wet to do good
After the golfer Greg Norman nominated Matt Lauer to participate in the Ice Bucket Challenge in Today In July 2014, the movement went viral with more than 17 people (including Chris Pratt, Oprah Winfrey Y Kim Kardashian in The Ellen DeGeneres show) Throw a gallon of icy water over your head in the name of the ALS consciousness. Unfortunately, the creator of the challenge, Pete FratesHe ended his battle with progressive neurodegenerative disease on December 9, but his legend, and the more than $ 115 million raised for research through donations to the ALS Association, are still alive.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 428px,quot; data-width = "428,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2015126 / rs_634x961-150226180713-634.White-Gold-Dress.ms.022615.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 560559″ alt=”Moments of the social media decade: 2015, The Dress, Blue And Black, White And Gold”/>
Tumblr
The debate about the dress becomes fierce
Some insisted it was a white dress with gold lace ornaments; others were true It was black and blue. (For the record, camp number two proved to be correct.) Anyway, during a period in February 2015, the Internet could not stop fighting for "the dress,quot;, the entirely varied number of garden published on Tumblr that highlighted the differences in how our brains process color.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191116 / rs_1024x759-191216120205-1024×759-social-media-moments-of-the-decade-gj-12-16-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1056630″ alt=”Moments of the social media decade – 2015, Katy Perry's left shark in the Super Bowl”/>
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Left Shark Busts a move
Some 28 million tweets were written during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. And with all due respect to the New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm ButlerThe winning interception of the game, it seemed as if most were about Katy PerryHe is a backup dancer with somewhat inept fins. One year after hanging up his costume, Bryan Gaw, a former collaborator of Perry become a stylist told him NPR His act had been deliberate. "So there is an established choreography. There is also what is called freestyle choreography, or, like, you can move or interpret your character as a dancer," he said about part-time performance. "I'm in a 7-foot blue shark costume. There's nothing great about that. So what is the other option? Well, I'm going to play a different character."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20151021 / rs_1024x759-151121085447-1024.justin-bieber-selena-gomez.cm.112115.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 667626″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez”/>
False images; AKM-GSI
Bieber explodes
In 2016, a fed up Justin Bieber He threatened to make his Instagram private if his Jelena sending followers kept giving his girlfriend Sofia Richie A hard time. Former Selena Gomez He intervened ("If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting photos of your girlfriend hahaha, it should be special only between you two," he said) and Bieber followed him, erasing his presence on social networks. More than three years later, his Insta is back, more or less as a fan of his wife. Hailey BieberRichie is happily installed with her lifelong boyfriend Scott Disick and Gomez is completely gone, learning that I had to "lose you so you could love me." Then everything is fine, that ends well.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191116 / rs_1024x759-191216120511-1024×759-social-media-moments-of-the-decade-gj-12-16-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1056631″ alt=”Moments of the social media decade – 2015, Beyonce announces her second pregnancy”/>
Beyoncé breaks the Internet
It's hard to beat a medium-performance pregnancy announcement on VMA MTVs, but Beyoncé She did exactly that in February 2017 when she posted a completely additional Instagram of herself cradling her blooming bump in front of a wall of miniature flowers. "We've been blessed twice," he wrote about the babies that would become her and Jay Zthe Twins Rumi Y Mr. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will grow in two, and we thank you for your good wishes." Y Of course More than 11.2 million fans double-clicked on that, making it the image they like most of the year.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017728 / rs_1024x759-170828113623-1024.Taylor-Swift-Shirt-Kf.82817.png? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 839851″ alt=”Taylor Swift, & # 39; & # 39; Look what you made me do & # 39; & # 39; Music video”/>
Youtube
Taylor acquires a new reputation
Claiming your narrative: August 21, 2017, Taylor Swift deleted his Twitter and Instagram, leaving alone a premonitory GIF of a snake As we all know now, old Taylor couldn't speak on the phone because she was too busy planning the launch of reputation. Days later, his first single from his sixth studio album, "Look What You Made Me Do," crashed AdeleThe record of first-day views of a music video on YouTube. The album itself would become the best-seller of the year within four days after its release.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191116 / rs_1024x759-191216133512-1024-.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1056700″ alt=”Moments of the decade in social networks – Selena Gomez, France Raisa”/>
Selena gets some help from a friend
Overcoming Queen Bey is the task, but Gomez almost did that when she revealed in September 2017 that she had undergone an operation that saved her life earlier that summer. Having suffered complications related to his lupus, he received a kidney from his best friend. France Raisa. "She gave me the best gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney," she shared with her 164 million followers, of which almost 11 million liked the image. "I love you so much sister,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019728 / rs_1024x759-190828082021-1024-travis-scott7-emd-082819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1027225″ alt=”Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster”/>
Netflix
Kylie drops a bomb
Sure, the rumors had stirred for months, but the collective Internet was still stunned when Kylie Jenner revealed a small Stormi He had entered her life in February 2018. It was not so much that she had given birth, it was that the beauty mogul had been filming her ultrasound in silence, planning the nursery and baby shower for months to cut a tribute video of 11 minutes to Your new girl. The assembly captivated about 24 million YouTube viewers in the first 24 hours (to date, almost 88 million have watched the clip), almost eclipsing the other big event of the day: Super Bowl LII.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191116 / rs_1024x759-191216121356-1024×759-social-media-moments-of-the-decade-gj-12-16-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1056637″ alt=”Moments of the social media decade – 2017, In My Feelings Challenge: Will Smith”/>
screenshot
Everyone has their feelings
It's hard to say who emerged victorious from the "In My Feelings,quot; 2018 challenge, inspired by DuckThe song of the same name ("Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?") And the initial video published by the Internet comedian Shiggy. But Ciara Y Russell Wilsontake on the beaches of Cape Town and Will SmithThe climb to the top of a bridge in Budapest had to be, well, up there. Do not win: those who decided to jump from a moving vehicle on behalf of more I like Instagram was a worthy cause.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019825 / rs_1024x759-190925042319-1024-Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-Archie-Harrison-LT-092519-shutterstock_editorial_10423641aa.jpg? fit = insideput | 900: qu50 = 90 "data-id = "1035248″ alt=”Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Archie Harrison”/>
Shutterstock
A prince meets his prince
Just over a month later Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They were born on their Instagram account @SussexRoyal, they used the platform to announce the arrival of May 6, 2019 of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. "The duchess and the baby are healthy and well, and the couple thanks the members of the public for their shared enthusiasm and support during this special moment in their lives," the publication said. Although few precious details were offered outside the birth weight (seven pounds, three ounces) and the fact that "It's a boy!", The entry was approved by almost a third of the 9.9 million followers of the duo .
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 561px,quot; data-width = "561,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019915 / rs_634x734-191015061418-jennifer-aniston-instagram.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1040345″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Instagram”/>
Jennifer Aniston almost destroys grandfather
It's not that common, it doesn't happen to any user and it is a big problem. When the first friends Star finally joined Instagram after years of refraining (and doing careful preparatory research), the application almost crashed when fans rushed to follow his account (to date, he has over 22 million) and double-tap his opening save: a never-before-seen photo of her hanging with former co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry Y David Schwimmer.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191116 / rs_1024x759-191216121626-1024×759-social-media-moments-of-the-decade-gj-12-16-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1056640″ alt=”Moments of the social media decade – 2019, a ten-year challenge: Mariah Carey”/>
Mariah Carey instagram
The stars become reflective
Everyone is doing it. Because, what better way to end the decade than with the 10-year Facebook Challenge, in which users were instructed to publish their first profile photo (or one from a decade ago) and the current one? Reese witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union and countless others joined, but Mariah Carey It may only make everyone win. The eternally eternal musician posted two similar parallel photos taken, as she said, "sometime before today," informing her nearly nine million Instagram followers: "Time is not something I recognize." It is not clear where it is in the new decades.