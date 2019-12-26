The best moments of the decade in social networks

Enjoy a walk in the memory lane.

It is 10 years ago. Justin Bieber He is a Canadian with moppet hair who crawls on the Billboard charts with "One Time,quot; and "One Less Lonely Girl,quot; (not a soul, outside his team, has really heard him sing a "Baby,quot; note). Meghan markle is doing everything possible to rebuild a career with spots for television guests and a concert like a briefcase girl in deal or no deal. Her future husband, Prince Harry, even living that single life, he is not aware that the woman who will become his entire world exists.

Instagram has not yet been invented, Ashton Kutcher just beat Britney Spears and CNN in the race to win over a million followers on Twitter and nobody had heard of the Ice Bucket Challenge.

It could be argued that it was a simpler moment and more than a few celebrities have affirmed that by citing their reasons for withdrawing from social networks and the endless cycle of comments it creates.