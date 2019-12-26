The 10 best Sporting News hockey stories of the 2010s

The decade is coming to an end and 10 years have passed in the world of hockey. Memories were made that will stand the test of time and teams that will never be forgotten caught our attention. There were stories in every corner and trophies placed in closets around the world.

With all the events over the past 10 years, it's hard to settle for just 10 to look back, but we did it anyway.

Here are the 10 best Sporting News hockey stories of the 201s.

Honorable mentions

John Carlson gets the winner of overtime while the United States stuns Canada for gold at the 2010 Junior World Championship.

In his homeland, Canada captures his first gold since 2012 at the World Juniors 2015.

Vancouver erupts in riots after Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

New Jersey Devils center Brian Boyle plays "Hockey Fights Cancer,quot; at night and scores.

Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabers play the first sporting event after the tragic events in the Boston Marathon.

NHL and hockey fans around the world pay tribute to the tragedy of the Humbolt Broncos.

Former NHLer Craig Cunningham returns to the ice after a heart attack and leg amputation.

10. Gritty is born

Occasionally, a superstar breaks into the scene and warns the world of hockey. After all, Auston Matthews scored four in his NHL debut. However, it could be said that nothing comes close to the entry made by the newest mascot of the NHL team: Gritty.

Born in September 2018, the hairy orange creature quickly caught the attention of fans and critics alike; However, once the character began to develop, his number of fans skyrocketed. Now a cultural icon, Gritty brings laughter and applause not only to Philadelphia Flyers fans but also hockey fans.

Unless, of course, it's associated with the Pittsburgh penguins:

Stripes in the Stadium Series game, dominate the TikTok social media platform, dress like Wonder Woman Y photo of Kim Kardashian's champagne fountain They are just some examples of the glory that is Gritty.

9. More than 105 thousand attend the 2014 Winter Classic

The Winter Classic has been a tradition of the NHL since 2008, played in 11 different outdoor stadiums and presenting 11 of the most famous franchises in the league. On New Year's Day 2014, "The Big House,quot; at the University of Michigan set an NHL record with an attendance of 105,491.

Named "Sports Event of the Year,quot; by SportsBusiness Journal, the 2014 Winter Classic featured the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, the first time a Canadian team participated. The two teams met in 2013, but the event was canceled due to the blockade of the league. Anyway, fans went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the big game that saw the Leafs win 3-2 in a shootout.

8. The jets return to Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Jets are currently one of the main powers of the NHL, but from 1996 to 2010, technically, they did not exist.

History lesson: The Jets settled in 1972 and played in Winnipeg during the 1995-96 season before moving to Phoenix and becoming the current Arizona Coyotes. Then, in 2011, the Atlanta Thrashers, who were a very fighting franchise at the time, moved to Winnipeg and revived the hockey fan base that already existed just north of the border.

The reception was fantastic. In fact, the team sold all the games in the regular season and the playoffs, before not doing so for the first time on October 15 of this year. Not only did fans return to the influx, but the traditional "blackout,quot; for home playoff games also returned.

Since heading north, the team has reached the playoffs three times in eight seasons, including offers in each of the last two.

7. T.J. & # 39; Sochie & # 39; dominates the Olympic shooting

The last time the Winter Olympics included NHL players was in Sochi in 2014. That was when the American T.J. Oshie organized a show against the host nation, Russia, in an eight-round shooting that still resonates to this day.

In the first round, Oshie went five holes in Russian goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky, giving the advantage to the United States. After the first three rounds, Oshie and Russian Ilya Kovalchuk were the only ones to score, which sent the shooting to the extras. In the Olympic competition, at the beginning of the additional rounds, the team that shot first now shoots second. In addition, teams can send repeated shooters, a strategy that both teams took full advantage of.

In the fourth round, Oshie made Bobrovsky extend but sailed the high disc.

Then Jonathan Quick gave Pavel Datsyuk a pavel shot before Oshie, using a bit of luck to gather the disc after losing control, slipped it between the Russian's legs once more.

Kovalchuk scored his second shooting with an off-speed shot in front of city fans; but, of course, Oshie scored once again in the sixth when the disc bounced off the crossbar and the back of Bobrovsky before crossing the line. The seventh round featured failures of Datsyuk and Oshie before the American finished in the eighth when he threw one directly to the bottom of the net. Victory for the United States.

6. Las Vegas inaugural season

On June 22, 2016, the NHL announced that Las Vegas would be home to the league's 31st franchise.

Vegas gathered the strongest opening season for an expansion team in the history of professional sports in North America. The "maladaptive,quot; squad reached the Stanley Cup final and fell short, losing to the Washington Capitals in a series of five games.

At one time, the Golden Knights had a 500-1 chance of winning the Cup before winning the Western Conference.

Part of the history of Vegas Golden Knights that season took place just days before opening night. A mass shooting in Las Vegas claimed the lives of 58 people and wounded hundreds more. The hashtag, #VegasStrong, quickly became the battle cry of the new NHL franchise. They removed No. 58 to the beams to honor the victims before they were put the disc in the opening of the house and no player has used, or will never use, No. 58 for the Golden Knights.

5. The caps get their first Cup

Alex Ovechkin has always been one of the best NHL players in his more than 10 years in the league, and in 2018, Ovi won his Cup.

Upon joining the league in 1974, the Capitals only had a previous appearance in the Stanley Cup final in 1998 when they were swept away by the Detroit Red Wings. Then, they participated again in 2018 and were not going to miss the opportunity.

Washington, D.C., has had a decade, but it was the capitals that opened the championship race, as the Nationals (MLB) and the Mystics (WNBA) won titles in 2019.

After the Caps took the series against the Golden Knights of Las Vegas, Ovechkin's summer officially began. From drinking to sleeping, the Russian star did everything with her new friend: Stanley.

4. USA Women defeat Canada to win gold

The 2018 Winter Olympics did not see NHL players participate, but there was still a lot of high intensity hockey.

A rivalry recorded in history once again found itself on the biggest stage, as the United States and Canada faced each other in the gold medal game at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games. It was the fifth time in the last six Olympic Games that these two nations met in the championship; In 2006, Canada defeated Sweden.

However, the rivalry had been dominated by Canada for much of the previous two decades. Since the United States won gold at the inaugural event in 1998, Canada had won four consecutive games (2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014), but the 2018 game was in favor of the United States in the most unlikely fashion.

The United States scored first in a power game goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first period. Two minutes after the second, Canada tied the game with a batted disc and about five minutes later, Canada took its first lead with a shot from the point. The United States tied the game in a getaway with just over six minutes remaining in the regulation that kept the dream alive.

Then, the dream came true.

In the sixth round of the shooting, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the US team. UU. He removed the Canadian goalkeeper from his skates, placing the disc gently at the bottom of the net. Maddie Rooney then closed the deal with a rescue at the other end, and in the early hours, the United States finally turned golden again.

3. Winner OT of Kane in the final of the Stanley Cup 2010

The disc officially disappeared, twice.

On the first occasion, only one player knew where the disc was, and his name was Patrick Kane.

When the Blackhawks end took the short angle shot against Michael Leighton, only Kane reacted. In fact, the referee and the clock operator had lost sight of the rubber disk when Kane began celebrating in the traditional winning way of the Stanley Cup: with gloves and sticks thrown into the air.

The Chicago Stanley Cup drought officially ended at age 49 and two more would win over the course of the decade; The first was definitely the most memorable.

So how was the disc lost a second time?

After the triumphant celebration, one question remained: where is the record?

It was officially seen at the bottom of the network, but since then, it has been a mystery that has been investigated but has no end in sight. Where is the disk? Who has the disc? Why can't anyone find the disk? These are valid but unanswered questions, which add to the history of the NHL.

2. It is no longer blue in St. Louis

Arguably, the most impressive Cinderella story in the history of the NHL came less than a year ago.

On January 3, 2019, St Louis Blues ranked last in the NHL ranking. On June 12, they were the first Stanley Cup champions.

A miraculous race led by then acting head coach Craig Berube and rookie goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, St. Louis finished the season with a 30-10-5 run and made it to the playoffs as the third seeded in the Central Division.

Six games against the Winnipeg Jets, twice the extra time in Game 7 against the Dallas Stars and another six-game series victory over the San Jose Sharks put the Blues in the Stanley Cup final. Then they went ahead and gave St. Louis their first Stanley Cup championship.

An important part of the beautiful story was the motivation the team received from a brave girl named Laila Anderson. Laila suffers from hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and in December she received the news that she had received a match for a bone marrow donor. She built a special relationship with the team and participated in all the celebrations with them, including obtaining her own ring.

1. "The Next One,quot; sets the "Golden Goal,quot;

February 28, 2010.

It seems almost unfair that the most important event of the decade took place only 59 days later, but there is no doubt that the winner of the Sidney Crosby overtime game in the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games gold medal game against The United States deserves first place on this list.

Crosby took a pass from Jarome Iginla and put it at the bottom of the net, giving Canada and the world of hockey a moment that no one will forget. With his golden moment, Crosby, who had already proven success in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, further consolidated his superstar status.