The 10 best books of the year in the Arab world | News

It has been a great year for Arabic fiction in English translation. Two Arabic books were included in the long list for the Man Booker International 2019, and the prize went to the bright celestial bodies of the Omani writer Jokha al-Harthi. in the inspired translation of Marilyn Booth.

Plus:

Several Arabic novels have been recognized for the prizes and the best lists, in a year that has seen more important criticisms of translated Arabic literature than any other, except perhaps 1988, the year in which the Egyptian author Naguib Mahfouz won the Nobel Prize for Literature .

Five highlights among many:

one) Sentence to Hope – Sa & # 39; dallah Wannous, translated by Nada Saab and Robert Myers

The imposing Syrian playwright finally gets the wide collection he deserves in Sentence to Hope.

The book includes several of Wannous's translated plays, essays and interviews that broaden our sense of the late writer's relationship with his writing and his country, as well as his disappointments and depressions.

The collection includes early works celebrated as An Evening & # 39; s Entertainment for Fifth of June, as well as later pieces, including Rituals of Signs and Transformations. A powerful exploration of gender, identity, sexuality and power.

2. Palestine as a metaphor – Mahmoud Darwish, translated by Carolyn Forche and Amira al-Zein

This collection of interviews with the most famous poet in Palestine is a must read for poetry lovers and anyone interested in the intersection of writing and politics.

It includes five debates, four translated from Arabic and one from Hebrew, that illuminate Darwish's life and family relationships, as well as his relationship with poetry, poets, critics, translators and audiences.

It includes a wonderfully contentious and illuminating discussion with the Israeli poet Helit Yeshurun, who once, as editor of Hadarim magazine, refused to publish Darwish's work.

3. Jokes for gunmen – Mazen Maarouf, translated by Jonathan Wright

This surreal collection was the first winner of the Almultaqa Prize for Arab short history in 2016 and, in Jonathan Wright's translation, was included in the long list for the Man Booker International 2019.

It is the first collection of tales by Maarouf, a Palestinian who grew up in Beirut, Lebanon and now lives in Iceland.

The stories in Jokes for gunmen are based on civil war and family crisis, and have the nervous, manic and surreal quality of trying to tell a gunman a joke while they fear for life.

4. The book of disappearance – Ibtisam Azem, translated Sinan Antoon

The Book of Azem's disappearance is based on an act of tremendous disappearance: one night, at midnight, all Palestinians in Israel and occupied Palestine suddenly disappeared, and the Israelis left behind the struggle to understand what happened. The novel, set in Haifa, intertwines the stories of this massive disappearance imagined with the historical exodus of 1948.

If you can, read it next to Palestine 100, a collection, edited by Basma Ghaliyini of twelve speculative fiction works by twelve Palestinian writers, all set in 2048.

5. The old woman and the river – Ismail Fahd Ismail, translated Sophia Vasalou

This lovely story about a woman and her donkey during the first years of the Iran-Iraq war has not received much attention in English, but it is a pleasure to read it.

Selected for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction 2017, The story follows Um Qasem when she is evacuated from her Iraqi hometown along with her extended family, but she sneaks back with her faithful donkey, Good Omen.

This short novel manages to be edifying without being cloying as an examination of the best aspects of being human.

Five Arabic books:

These five titles are a bit more idiosyncratic, and reflect a wider variety of inspired writing, which still does not appear in English.

1. In search of Enayat al-Zayat – Mersal Magnet

As the novelist Hilal Chouman wrote, "Iman Mersal's name on the cover is reason enough to buy a book at the time of its release."

This volume of Mersal's prose is a continuation of his acclaimed How to Heal: Motherhood and its Ghosts..

This time, Mersal pursues the Egyptian author Enayat al-Zayat, who was destroyed by the Egyptian critical apparatus and finally took her own life.

Mersal first entered the literary scene as a poet, and just as his poetry is full of narrator humor, his prose works are animated by the sense of a poet's rhythm.

2. Edo Souls – Stella Gaitano

This powerful historical novel focuses on motherhood in the 1970s and 1980s in Sudan and ends when Omar al-Bashir takes power in 1989.

It begins in what is now South Sudan, where the holder Edo is locked in his house. She refuses to believe that another of her babies has died and forces the milk into the mouth of the dead baby.

Edo's souls and the stories go to the only girl who lives, Lucy, who must flee north during a civil conflict. The novel explores different types of motherhood, and is embroidered with Gaitano's gift to observe the small moments in people's lives.

3. Room 304: hiding from my beloved father for 35 years – Amr Ezzat

Here, Amr Ezzat writes a lucid and compelling narrative that not only deals with the relationship between a son and his father, but also between human beings and power.

It illuminates what is safe and loving in family relationships along with suffocating elements. The book particularly shows how we are both extremely present, and extremely invisible, to our parents.

Part of Ezzat's book is specific to growing up as an intelligent middle-class child in Imbaba, an Egyptian village, but much of the writing can speak of universal difficulties in the father-son relationship.

4. No one prayed on their graves – Khaled Khalifa

Leri Price's excellent translation of the Syrian novelist's war travel novel Death is hard work He was shortlisted for the 2019 National Book Award.

While the Khalifa book of 2019, no one prayed for their graves, He has been selected for the 2020 International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

This new novel the clock returns to Aleppo in 1907, when there is a flood to take the lives of most of the loved ones of the two protagonists.

There is Khalifa & # 39; a deep passion for his characters and their shortcomings, which are also sometimes their salvation.

5. Prizes for heroes – Ahmed Awni

This is Awny's first popular and acclaimed novel that has been shortlisted for a 2020 Sawiris Award.

It opens when the narrator, Rami, turns 30 without knowing what he wants from life. The novel addresses the events of January and February 2011 in Cairo, but through a lens much less heroic than the previous stories.

Rami is from the upper classes, and this sarcastic protagonist has echoes of Ram in the cult classic of the Egyptian writer Waguih Ghali Beer in the Snooker Club.