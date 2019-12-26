Tekashi69's Baby Mama blows back the rapper's GF for calling her & # 39; Deadbeat & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML99fee6e57b0e1c0466075476bb5ffef69% %MINIFYHTML99fee6e57b0e1c0466075476bb5ffef610%

Instagram

Baby mom Sara Molina criticizes Jade girlfriend in a post full of expletives for being & # 39; corny & # 39; and & # 39; weak & # 39; after they called her & # 39; deadbeat & # 39; and & # 39; miserable & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

While Tekashi 6ix9ine is behind bars serving his sentence in jail, his baby mom Sara Molina and his girlfriend Jade are here fighting on social networks. Sara blows Jade back in an angry ranting speech after she was called "throbbing" and "miserable."

Jade despised Sara, who called Tekashi for neglecting her daughter. "She believes that a baby is supposed to make him stay and tries to use the baby against him. And it also makes him and his relationship miserable. She thinks he has a point to prove," Jade said on a date on Instagram .

He added his own scathing message, making it clear that he despised all baby moms despite being a baby mother from a previous relationship. "We hate you, moms babies … miserable bitch … happy holidays to all mothers though," he wrote.

%MINIFYHTML99fee6e57b0e1c0466075476bb5ffef611% %MINIFYHTML99fee6e57b0e1c0466075476bb5ffef612%

In addition to destroying Sara, low profile Jade dragged Tekashi despite receiving an expensive gift. I wasn't exactly excited about the chain of frozen troll dolls as she got from the rapper and called him subtly rat for not giving him what he wanted.

Meanwhile, Sara ranted against Jade. "Any dog ​​that supports a dog who doesn't care for her children is a weak and cheesy dog," Sara enraged. "Shit, you're not as important to me as you think. My problem is not you. I always asked my question about him not being a father, not what he does for you and your daughter who isn't even his. Silly."

"KNOW YOUR PLACE," he continued. "I never had a problem with you. You do exactly what you like to do. But don't worry about it. I don't tell you, I tell you about the butt with which I had a child. Don't act so bold now. Don't do it. And the next time @ I lmfao ".

<br />

Tekashi started seeing Jade in 2018 while he was still with Sara, who gave birth to his daughter in 2013. Meanwhile, he accused Sara of cheating on him with his manager.

During his trial, Tekashi confessed to having fathered another son with a woman named Layna. During his sentence, about a week ago, he admitted that he had failed his family and children and promised to do better if they let him out. He was sentenced to 2 years after testifying against Nine Trey Gang.

In response, Sara called Tekashi for using her daughter as "support" to get sympathy from the judge. She said her team originally wanted to take the child to court, and on the eve of her sentence, her brother contacted her to have the child at night, but she refused. She said "they couldn't even be the right age of my daughter" in the support letter.