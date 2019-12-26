Tavus takes the first grade test at Chepstow | Racing news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/26/19 12:55 pm

Allmankind – goes to Chepstow

Jedd O & # 39; Keeffe feels it is the right time to give Tavus a chance at Grade One level at the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle in Chepstow on Friday.

The three-year-old castrated horse, a purchase of 105,000 guineas from Roger Charlton's stable, made the perfect start of his jump race when he approached the Navajo Pass in Newcastle.

While the runner-up has marked the way with victory in a Grade Two contest in Doncaster, Tavus has been training long before tackling a stronger company.

"Obviously we are eager to see what he can do intensified in degree," said O & # 39; Keeffe.

"We are happy with him at home. He has studied a little since his first career, which has been excellent and he is training very well."

"The terrain should not be a problem, the track should be fine. It will be a test of endurance."

"The two highest in the bets are the main concerns: Joseph O & # 39; Brien and Dan Skelton & # 39; s, but we felt it was time to try."

Skelton directs Allmankind, which is two of two after lifting the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Grade youth obstacle in Cheltenham last month.

The Alcester manager would have been happier if Cerberus had stayed in Ireland, but reports that his representative is in good shape.

"I'm a little upset because Joseph O & # 39; Brien thinks he has to go to Chepstow! Other than that, he's in good shape," Skelton said.

"I am very happy with him. He looks fantastic. There are no negative points.

"I wanted to try to give it a rest. I gave it about three days, but it was so fresh and good, I thought it would be better if we drove it."

Cerberus has changed ownership since he did his best to win third grade at Fairyhouse and now uses the colors of JP McManus.

"Joseph (O & # 39; Brien) is very happy with him. It's a small competitive race and we look forward to a good race," said McManus race manager Frank Berry.

"We'll see how it goes. He won't mind the soil."

The Nordano, trained by Neil King, successful in travel and distance and fourth for Allmankind in Cheltenham, plus Stuart Edmunds scorer in Warwick, Maskada, are the other previous winners among the nine declared horses.

