Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, is building the most incredible relationship with his son – Watch the video

Tamar Braxton shared another video with his son Logan Herbert and his man, David Adefeso. These two are really binding, and even fans have already realized that they are building a really great relationship.

"An exchange knows the Christmas story,quot; Tamar captioned his video.

People are simply amazed to see David and Logan together in this way.

Someone said: Feliz Merry Christmas! I pray that each of you enjoy your family and friends on this special day! "And another follower published this:" Merry Christmas Beautiful "May God continue to bless his family in abundance.

What a beautiful family you have. ♥ ️🙏🏽 ’

Another follower said: "Logan is me, someone asks me something about what he just taught me. I will say the wrong answer,quot; and then I say: I cheated on you, I knew it.

A fan posted this: ‘I told my children the same story! About King Herod and everything! "And someone else told Tamar:" Yes, just having this conversation with my daughter this morning, Jesus' birthday "Merry Christmas @ tamarbraxton to you and you are family."

Another Instagram installer talked about the relationship between David and Logan and said: David David is so amazing! I love the relationship he has with your son, as if it were his. "

Tamar has been gathering David and his son more during the holidays, and fans are here for this.

David is definitely treating Logan as if he were his own son, and this is incredible on his part.

Ad

Tamar is living her best life together with her family these days, and she could not feel more blessed.



Post views:

6 6