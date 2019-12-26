Tamar Braxton melts hearts with the video of his son, Logan Herbert, joining BF David Adefeso while celebrating Christmas with his 80-year-old mother

It was a very special Christmas for Tamar Braxton this year. The diva celebrated with her boyfriend, David Adefeso, along with her adorable and bright son, Logan Herbert.

Tamar was also joined by David's mother, who flew from Nigeria to spend vacations in Texas. Tamar delighted hearts with a memorable video of David and Logan having a special conversation about the true meaning of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ.

David is being applauded for taking his time to talk and teach Logan.

Some fans tell Tamar that he has the blessing of falling into such a great figure of man and father.

A sponsor shared: “Hahahaha! Yes Logan !! 😂😂😂 "Everyone already knows." 🤦🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ Ummmm … Stop asking me all these questions, sir! Please and thank you! Yes, just this conversation with my daughter this morning Jesus' birthday 🎂 Merry Christmas @tamarbraxton for you and your family. Merry Christmas Beautiful 🎄 May God continue to bless his family in abundance. What a beautiful family you have. ♥ ️ ”

Another follower said the following about the sweet moment of union: “I told my children the same story! About King Herod and everything! Logan is me, and someone asks me something about what he just taught me. I will say the wrong answer. Then, I will say: I cheated on you. I knew: This is so sweet! Transmitting education 😩😩😩 "

This person revealed on social networks: “Swap meet … but this was really a good way to explain Christmas. And the personality of your adorable son. #Storytime Merry Christmas ogLogan is very smart. This is the sacred ghost that unites this family. You were seeing my father, the hero. I love that movie @tamarbraxton. "

A fourth comment read: “Raise them young so they can know. Amen, God bless your little family, a great inspiration. Merry Christmas to yours. Wow, David and his mother are very similar! 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️Beans and David better preach the story of the birth of Jesus! WwAww, see how he takes time with your son. It's amazing 😍😭 Merry Christmas. "

David took time to wish his followers a Merry Christmas.

He shared a photo of his whole family and captioned it: "Merry Christmas to you and yours … from my two favorite girls, my favorite boy and me❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Tamar seems different and happier.



