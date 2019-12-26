T.I.'s daughter, Deyjah Harris, sends a powerful message with new videos on Instagram after almost two months of silence due to the hymen scandal

T.I.'s daughter, Deyjah Harris, finally returned to social media after being absent from Instagram and Twitter for almost two months due to the hymen scandal.

The controversy began when the artist "Whatever you want,quot; appeared Ladies like us Podcast in early November and said he went with his daughter to her gynecological checkup every year to make sure she was still a virgin.

During the interview, T.I. He also proudly stated that the 18-year-old Deyjah hymen was still intact.

After the podcast episode, the rapper faced a huge violent reaction, and many people felt that his parenting style was inappropriate and too demanding.

At that time, Deyjah's only reaction to the matter was to stop following his father on social media and approve negative comments on T.I.

However, the famous lyricist apparently decided to fix things. During his appearance in the Red Table Talk Show, he justified his previous words by stating that what he said in the podcast episode was just a joke and an exaggeration of the truth.

The rapper ended up publicly apologizing to his daughter for discussing that intimate issue in the first place because, according to reports, he did not understand the sensitive nature of the matter.

However, it seems that Deyjah has already moved because he shared two clips on Instagram showing his new tattoos.

The teenager decided to try something different for her hair too because she shared images with a bright blue wig.

One tattoo said: "Elevate," while the other said: "one day at a time."

A fan replied: "Welcome back @princess_of_da_south I'm glad your back. I'm glad you turned off your comments on most of your photos. Some of you still say nonsense, smh.

This reviewer wrote: "Girl, just return your comments …"

A third sponsor stated: “I interact with you because my parents also behave that way. They want to make sure I'm a virgin for religious reasons. There are also many other pressures that my parents impose on me. Not well. Live your life and do it yourself. You are a beautiful girl and you should be able to live the way you want. "

Deyjah seems to be a new woman.



