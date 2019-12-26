Swizz Beatz responds to criticism of Baby Mama by wife Alicia Keys

Jahna Sabastian, the little mother of producer Swizz Beatz, jumped on Instagram to warn Alicia, his wife, Alicia Keys, for allowing her daughter to use social media, despite her objections, and Swizz has responded to her claims.

"In addition, this stepfather has violated my recent decision to temporarily restrict Nicole's access to some social networks such as TikTok for disciplinary purposes, because it was affecting her studies and so she could read more books and learn about humanity through real life. , instead of becoming a spoiled child who is only interested in material things and the likes of social networks, also for protection, since children are very vulnerable online … I have achieved it for a long time, but after the last trip I received my son, who was obsessed with social networks, likes and followers, clothes and material things, after close communication with this stepfather. What kind of influence is that on my son? Jahna wrote.

And Jahna is not happy that her daughter Nicole calls Alicia "mom,quot; in Arabic.

"The stepfather is not raising my son, in fact, she even got in the past, so I have been silent … At the same time that the iPhone appeared, the stepfather began to have Nicole calling her & # 39; Umi & # 39 ;, which means & # 39; Mother & # 39; in Arabic, although I have stated several times over the years, that I do not agree with any kind of name of & # 39; mother & # 39; for another person … Nicole's brothers call me by my name, Jahna. All other mothers are called by their names … If this stepfather were really for the empowerment of women, the care of the sisters and equality, so I would not separate her status from the other three women … "

She says she is not happy with the image being promoted and that she will not allow the R,amp;B singer to steal her son.

"… this stepfather never responds to emails or phone calls, but complains to family members to attack, which is a very low and cowardly tactic … I'm writing this to shed some light on a situation that has been going on behind the scenes while there is a false idea of ​​the & # 39; combined family & # 39; being promoted, using my son for publicity. Actually, there is a total lack of respect for another woman and the motherhood … I am not interested in continuing "combined,quot; vacations, I pay and I go on vacation all the time. I have also made progress in regards to my personal life … I will not allow my son to be robbed. "

Swizz Beatz then jumped on social media to tell his mom to calm down.