



Eoin Doyle scored again for Swindon

Keshi Anderson's hat-trick helped Swindon stay three Exeter points on top of Sky Bet League Two with a 4-0 victory over Cambridge, but Crewe lost ground in the first two with a 3-1 loss in Salford.

Eoin Doyle got Swindon to start with his 15th goal in 11 games and 21 of the season when he scored from the penalty spot with only five minutes after Anderson committed a foul.

Anderson took over, doubling the lead with a weakened finish in the 40th minute and then putting it 3-0 just before the break with an individual effort.

He completed his hat-trick after 66 minutes, ending in an open goal after Doyle's center caused problems in Cambridge's defense.

Exeter remains three points behind after a 1-0 victory over Newport, secured through Lee Martin's 14-minute attack after Jake Taylor's shot bounce got in his way.

But Crewe backed down five points when Salford finished a five-game streak without a win. Richie Towell's early attack put Salford on top and Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled the lead with just 12 minutes.

Harry Pickering pushed back a goal with eight minutes left, but Ryan Wintle's own goal secured victory for the Ammies.

Colchester jumped from eighth to fourth with a 3-1 win in Leyton East At lunch time.

Theo Robinson scored twice and Harry Pell was also on the score sheet for visitors, while substitute Ruel Sotiriou responded late for Orient.

Bradford Y Green Forest both lost the opportunity to move to the automatic tiebreaker places since the Bantams had a goalless draw in Carlisle and Rovers played a stalemate in Stevenage.

Northampton they left the play-off places, since they were hit 4-0 by Crawley, who delivered a first victory in four attempts for the new boss John Yems.

Nathan Ferguson, Bez Lubala, Ollie Palmer and Mason Bloomfield were on target, while the Shoemakers saw Shaun McWilliams and Harry Smith taken on stretchers at the time of the arrest.

Plymouth are until eighth after Zak Rudden's first hit was enough to win 1-0 in Cheltenham, while the goals of Wes McDonald and Alfie Bates gave Waltz a 2-0 victory for Scunthorpe.

Port vale scored twice in the last 10 minutes to tie 2-2 in Mansfield, with Nicky Maynard pulling the first goal back before CJ Hamilton leveled the time of detention, canceling the goals of Nathan Smith and Leon Legge.

Objectives of desire Segbe Azankpo and Mohamed Sylla saw Oldham ensures consecutive victories with a 2-1 victory in Morecambe, who responded through Carlos Mendes-Gomes.

Macclesfield tied 1-1 with Grimsby.