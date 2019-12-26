Summary and Summary of League One: Wycombe, Peterborough defeated | Soccer news







The first two Wycombe and Peterborough suffered losses when the Boxing Day games shook the promotion race of the League One.

See the goals and highlights of League One Go here to see all the goals and highlights of League One …

Wycombe fell 2-0 to Portsmouth after the goals of the second half of Ben Close and Ronan Curtis.

Close broke the deadlock after Ellis Harrison's shot returned from a pole and Curtis converted the cross of substitute Marcus Harness to seal the points.

In Peterborough, midfielder Kieran Sadlier gave Doncaster a 17-minute lead and hit again just after the hour mark. Ben Whiteman made 3-0 in the final stages.

With Bristol Rovers wasting an advantage to lose 2-1 to AFC WimbledonMarcus Forss and Joe Pigott canceling the penalty of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ipswich Y Oxford They were the main beneficiaries.

Town drew 0-0 with Gillingham but replaced Posh in second place, with Oxford moving up three places to third after a 1-0 victory Lincoln. Shandon Baptiste scored the only goal nine minutes before the break with a brilliant 30-yard strike.

Rotherham climbed to the play-off places with a last minute winner against Shrewsbury. Joe Mattock's first game was canceled by Aaron Pierre, but Michael Smith's last header made it 2-1.

Wooden fleet advanced seventh with a dramatic victory of its own on a day full of events for Rochdale & # 39; s Aaron Wilbraham

The veteran striker gave his team the advantage twice, but quickly canceled the second out with an unfortunate goal. Fleetwood, whose first draw came from Paddy Madden, won with a goal at 89 minutes from Wes Burns.

Lower torque Southend Y Bolton each got creditable raffles, Wanderers holding Sunderland 0-0 at the Stadium of Light, while Southend came from behind twice to tie 2-2 with other fighters MK Don.

Joe Mason and Rhys Healey gave MK Dons the lead, but Jason Demetriou's penalty and Robert Kiernan's blow took a point for the Shrimpers.

Liam Boyce scored twice as Rig hit Tranmere 4-2. Scott Fraser's first game was canceled by Morgan Ferrier, but Lukas Akins restored Burton's lead and Boyce hit both sides of Kieron Morris's goal for Tranmere.

Sean McConville scored at the last minute as Accrington won 1-0 in Blackpool.