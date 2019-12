%MINIFYHTMLd8e91d6503d886e3bacb6d0102b757709% %MINIFYHTMLd8e91d6503d886e3bacb6d0102b7577010%

The ousted president, Omar al-Bashir, stopped the public celebrations after the secession of the Christian majority of South Sudan.

The transitional government of Sudan says it wants to promote religious equality.

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera reports from the capital, Khartoum.