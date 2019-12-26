Steve Beaton is a Renaissance man after the feats of the World Darts Championship | Darts news

"I have to be positive and think that I have every chance to go even further in the tournament,quot;





Steve Beaton has been going back the years at the World Darts Championship

Former world No. 1 Steve Beaton has been receding years at Alexandra Palace. Can the Bronze Adonis capture the great 24 years after winning his first world title?

Beaton reached the fourth round of the World Championship for the first time in 16 years with a fabulous 3-1 victory over James Wade on Sunday.

In 1996, Beaton went through five very close matches to secure the BDO World Championship at Lakeside beating Co Stompe, John Part, Martin Adams, Andy Fordham and then Richie Burnett in the final.

After his last feats in the worlds of PDC against Wade, Beaton will feel that he has every chance to go to the end after rediscovering part of his ancient tungsten magic.

Beaton is a quick demigod, wearing the furry chest, tache, medallion and the song by Bee Gees & # 39; Stayin & # 39; Alive & # 39; to complete the ride.

In fact, Beaton has even broken the twittersphere in the past with # 50ShadesOfBeaton.

Now he has taken his good form to Alexandra Palace and at age 55, Beaton is proving that age is not a barrier.

I have had so many bad Christmas but I can go and enjoy it now, knowing that I will return for another game. Steve Beaton

"It was touching, I really had to play James," said veteran star, who will face Darius Labanauskas in the fourth round.

"I will never forget 2013, where I blew 122 and thought I was going to fly again, but I overcame the obstacle."

"I've had so many bad Christmas but I can go and enjoy it now, knowing I'll be back for another game."

"I have to be positive and think that I have every chance to go even further in the tournament."

