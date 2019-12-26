Steve Beaton is a Renaissance man after the feats of the World Darts Championship | Darts news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Raz Mirza

Comment and analysis @RazMirza

"I have to be positive and think that I have every chance to go even further in the tournament,quot;

Last update: 12/24/19 3:37 pm

Steve Beaton has been going back the years at the World Darts Championship

Former world No. 1 Steve Beaton has been receding years at Alexandra Palace. Can the Bronze Adonis capture the great 24 years after winning his first world title?

Beaton reached the fourth round of the World Championship for the first time in 16 years with a fabulous 3-1 victory over James Wade on Sunday.

Save more than 40% with NOW TV

Get a monthly Sky Sports NOW TV pass for only £ 16.99 p / m for two months

In 1996, Beaton went through five very close matches to secure the BDO World Championship at Lakeside beating Co Stompe, John Part, Martin Adams, Andy Fordham and then Richie Burnett in the final.

After his last feats in the worlds of PDC against Wade, Beaton will feel that he has every chance to go to the end after rediscovering part of his ancient tungsten magic.

1:50
Beaton spoke with Sky Sports after his impressive 4-2 victory over James Wade at Alexandra Palace

Beaton spoke with Sky Sports after his impressive 4-2 victory over James Wade at Alexandra Palace

Beaton is a quick demigod, wearing the furry chest, tache, medallion and the song by Bee Gees & # 39; Stayin & # 39; Alive & # 39; to complete the ride.

In fact, Beaton has even broken the twittersphere in the past with # 50ShadesOfBeaton.

Now he has taken his good form to Alexandra Palace and at age 55, Beaton is proving that age is not a barrier.

I have had so many bad Christmas but I can go and enjoy it now, knowing that I will return for another game.

Steve Beaton

"It was touching, I really had to play James," said veteran star, who will face Darius Labanauskas in the fourth round.

"I will never forget 2013, where I blew 122 and thought I was going to fly again, but I overcame the obstacle."

"I've had so many bad Christmas but I can go and enjoy it now, knowing I'll be back for another game."

"I have to be positive and think that I have every chance to go even further in the tournament."

See the daily news from Darts at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. World Darts Championship coverage continues Sky Sports Darts throughout the tournament with another double session on Friday that will begin at 12.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Darts updates directly to your phone

How to receive the latest darts news directly on your mobile

Recent Articles

49ers following the 1999 plan of the Titans with a quick change and a possible playoff race

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Expectations in sports. When they are high, as with the Rams, the Bears and the Chargers, all playoff teams last...
Read more

French Montana thinks he was sick and hospitalized due to witchcraft

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennThe rapper of & # 39; Jungle Rules & # 39; He says he had an encounter with black magic when he took his...
Read more

Evan Rachel Wood really really really hated "cats,quot; and tweeted about it

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Evan Rachel Wood really really really hated "cats,quot; and tweeted about it...
Read more

Hailie Scott Mathers snuggles up with BF Evan McClintock on her 24th birthday – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

The status of Brad Pitt's relationship with Jennifer Aniston is revealed – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©