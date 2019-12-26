Southern California prepares for more torrential rains | News

By Matilda Coleman
Holidays in the United States began with a dense fog that stopped Midwest flights on Christmas Eve. Two days later, almost 24 million people throughout the region remain under dense fog warnings.

A winter storm system is also moving through the upper midwest and southern Canada, and is expected to bring snow and ice that fall rapidly and will reduce visibility and produce dangerous driving conditions.

The National Meteorological Service has issued meteorological warnings for Southern California, as a new system will bring heavy rains on Thursday, with the threat of flash floods and landslides in areas recently burned by forest fires.

The Los Angeles basin and San Diego County are expected to receive up to 50 millimeters of rain (two inches), and the coastal areas see even greater amounts. It will also be cold, with temperatures in Los Angeles around seven degrees Celsius below average, struggling to reach 13 ° C on Thursday.

Heavy snowfall is expected in the mountains of southern California and the southern Rockies, with at least 30 cm (one foot) accumulated throughout the day.

Strong and gusty winds will accompany the snow and could knock down trees and cause power outages.

The same weather system will move to the Four Corners region, bringing rain and snow to higher elevations. The southern plains will see the rain coming during the next weekend.

At the end of the weekend, New England and southeastern Canada will be in the line of fire, with snowfall and hurricane winds coming from the Midwest.

As people return home after Christmas vacations, winter weather could lead to travel delays throughout the United States and Canada.

SOURCE:
Al Jazeera and news agencies

