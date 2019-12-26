South Korea receives the first spy drone RQ-4B – Defense Blog

The South Korean army received its first advanced high-altitude drone, RQ-4B Global Hawk, according to the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF).

The first block 30 RQ-4B landed on Monday at a military air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.

The plane is the first to arrive in the country of the four RQ-4B Global Hawk aircraft that South Korea has bought from the US. UU. The remaining three are expected to arrive next year. ROKAF has not disclosed details for its deployment plan.

The deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles is expected to strengthen South Korea's intelligence, surveillance and recognition (ISR) capabilities on the Korean peninsula. The spy plane performs reconnaissance missions at high altitudes of up to 18 kilometers, providing a broad overview for an operating radius of up to 3,000 kilometers with systematic surveillance using high resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and long range electro-optical / infrared ( EO / IR) sensors.

As one of the world's most advanced intelligence gathering platforms, the long-duration unmanned aerial vehicle, manufactured by the American defense company Northrop Grumman, is capable of conducting reconnaissance missions for approximately 40 hours at an altitude of approximately 20 kilometres .

Equipped with a state-of-the-art ground surveillance radar sensor with "multi-platform radar technology insertion program," Global Hawk can perform tasks in a range of up to 3,000 km and distinguish objects on the ground that are only 30 centimeters wide, that Seoul's recognition capabilities are expected to improve in the face of persistent threats from North Korea, as well as the growing security challenges of neighboring countries, according to officials.

Officials of the arms acquisition agency said the local agency was considering issuing a press release after the first one arrived, but decided not to do so "given several circumstances, such as the strategic importance of the asset."

Such a discreet stance also seems to consider the strong complaints of North Korea, which lashed out at the introduction of advanced weapons by South Korea, calling it hostile acts.