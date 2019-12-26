South Africa vs England – Live match coverage

Sam Curran claimed four wickets and denied Quinton de Kock a century, as England reduced South Africa to 277-9 on an absorbing day one of the Boxing Day Test at Centurion.

De Kock (95) had assembled the Proteas 111-5 at SuperSport Park, but fell five runs below a sixth ton of test after being trapped behind Curran (4-57).

James Anderson, who played his first test since August after overcoming the calf injury that sabotaged his ash series, caused Dean Elgar (0) to be caught in the leg since the game's initial delivery on the day he became the ninth player, second Englishman, after Sir Alastair Cook, and first bowler in the milestone of 150 test appearances.

















0:52



James Anderson had Dean Elgar caught from the first ball of his 150th test match



England was not at its best with the ball in the opening session, often falling short, but claimed five wickets within 37 overs after Curran and Stuart Broad (3-52), part of a frontline attack Of all the rhythm, they supported Anderson scalp with two wickets each.

However, De Kock counterattacked, smoking 14 limits in his 128-ball hit and putting 87 with debutante Dwaine Pretorius (33) for the sixth wicket and 47 with Vernon Philander (28th) who will soon retire for the seventh, although his dismissal Belatedly he probably leaves England, who wore black bracelets as a tribute to the late Bob Willis, on top.

Curran thought he had completed a first five-wicket test tour when he had Keshav Maharaj distribute lbw, only to the batter, who was then eliminated by Jofra Archer by six, to successfully annul the decision through DRS with a clear edge inside. in his notebook.

England went to the game beset by the disease, with the insect that had swept over the side discarding the batter Ollie Pope, the versatile Chris Woakes and the left arm spinner Jack Leach, and possibly the reason why Ben Stokes became dehydrated by the afternoon and temporarily left the field.

Root admitted in the draw that England's decision to place five sealers was his choice and three of them outperformed the top five in South Africa.

Curran caused Aiden Markram (20) to be caught by retired Jonny Bairstow midway and rookie Rassie van der Dussen (6) in Root's landslide, while Broad forced Zubayr Hamza (39) and Proteas captain Faf du Plessis (29) to hold without tightening the cord.

De Kock recovered from South Africa, although he almost tripped over his stumps on some occasions and fired Root's partial turn just after Anderson when the veteran rushed down from the middle.

De Kock also beat Root with Stokes in the slide, but third referee Kumar Dharmasena saw no conclusive evidence to overturn the soft signal not to leave after Chris Gaffaney made the decision that the ball had bounced.

Stokes, who was playing with his father, Ged, now stable in a Johannesburg hospital, confined himself to field work in Centurion after feeling bad after the tea break, although he returned before closing, catching Maharaj low after the slip after Archer induced the advantage.

Archer, who did not throw a ball in any of England's warm-up matches due to a virus, endured a day of punishment, made 17 overs to win a wicket and looked away from the man who starred in the ashes.

However, Curran and Broad have given England a great opportunity to roll the Proteas for less than 300, with Kagiso Rabada (12) of Broad from the last ball of the day to finish a ninth place of 25 wicket with Philander.

Watch day two of the first Test between South Africa and England live at Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7.30 am on Friday.