Snoop Dogg's wife with a broken heart after Celina Powell details her adventure with him

Instagram

Snoop's wife, Shante, talks about being devastated in a cryptic Instagram message after her supposed high school girl revealed her cocaine-fed connection in a video.

Up News Info –

Snoop Doggthe wife of a lifetime Shante Monique Broadus posted on Instagram a cryptic message about feeling disconsolate. Came later Celina Powell He posted a new YouTube video detailing his past story with the 48-year-old rapper.

"Where did we go wrong," Shante wrote. Without giving any name, she said she was disappointed by someone in her life. "Have you ever seen someone you love becoming someone you don't know [sad face] [broken heart]," he wrote.

<br />

Celina said in her video that she connected with Snoop Dogg twice in 2018. The woman known as Black Widow on social media admitted that she was the instigator during her adventure.

At her first meeting, she was transferred to Los Angeles and met him in her "spare department." She said he put a line of cocaine in her breasts and snorted while they were having sex. Then he gave him money to go shopping.

She was also invited to the BET Awards, but it was not. "I find it very ironic how literally the next day were the BET Awards and he was preaching about his love for God and how he loves his wife," he said.

However, her second connection did not end well for her. He didn't give her money and his bodyguard left her on the side of the road. She attacked him when he ignored his calls and threatened to expose him.

<br />

It is not the first time that Celina talks about her relationship with Snoop Dogg. In 2018, she said they were intimate while listening to her Gospel album "Love bible".

The rapper responded in a video back then. "Watch for my new and new television show," he said. "This is good. It's called & # 39; Clout Chasers & # 39 ;. First episode, next week. Be sure to watch it."

Celina Powell also claimed to be connected with Make up for, Fetty Wap, Keef bossY Flame of Waka Flocka among others.