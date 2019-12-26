Shooting along LoC in Kashmir kills 2 Pakistanis, an Indian soldier | News

%MINIFYHTML34cf8fdf7de87f3f103c0589922be3099% %MINIFYHTML34cf8fdf7de87f3f103c0589922be30910%

At least four people, including two Pakistani soldiers and an Indian, have been killed in an exchange of gunfire between Indian and Pakistani troops in the disputed Kashmir region, officials on both sides said.

Pakistani soldiers were killed in the Dewa area of ​​the mountainous region, Pakistan's military spokesman, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said Thursday. He claimed that three Indian soldiers were killed in the exchange.

However, the spokesman for the Indian army, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said Thursday that an Indian officer and a civilian were killed while firing along the Control Line (LoC) in the Kashmir Rampur sector administered by India.

LoC is the de facto border that divides the disputed Kashmir region between the two countries.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the last violation of the ceasefire and paid tribute to the two soldiers killed, accusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to interrupt peace in the region, the agency said Thursday news The Associated Press.

Tensions over Kashmir

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three large-scale wars in the mountainous territory of Kashmir, which claim in their entirety but manage separate portions, divided by the LoC.

Since 2003, a ceasefire has been implemented throughout the LoC, but violations of both parties are frequent, particularly at times of high tension among neighbors with nuclear weapons.

Since February, shelling and mortar firing through the LoC have become more frequent, after a suicide attack in Kashmir administered by India killed more than 40 soldiers, which led India to blame Pakistan.

The resulting military conflict saw India launch air strikes on Pakistani soil, with Pakistan retaliating and shooting down an Indian fighter plane.

Tensions eased when Pakistan returned the pilot of the plane days later, but violence in the LoC has continued unabated.

It intensified again in August after India revoked a special constitutional status for Kashmir administered by India that allowed it limited autonomy, a measure accompanied by a widespread security crackdown to quell protests against it.

Large parts of the territory remain under a security block and curfew, including communications blockages.

Earlier this month, Qureshi wrote a letter to the UN Security Council, claiming that India was deploying cruise missiles and other armaments to advance positions near the LoC, intensifying the military stance on both sides.

With contributions from the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera Asad Hashim in Islamabad