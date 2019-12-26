Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run 100m and 200m at the Tokyo Olympics | Athletics News







Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run at the 100m and 200m events at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

The Jamaican, twice 100-meter Olympic champion, also won gold at this year's world championship in Doha.

The 32-year-old woman, who has four 100-meter world titles to her name, did not compete in the 200 meters at the 2016 Rio Olympics to focus on the shortest event she finished third despite an injury on the toe

"I will definitely double," said Fraser-Pryce Inside the games

"Last year I really wanted to try double but the coach had other plans, so I just worked with that plan. He knows better."

Fraser-Pryce, who won the 200-meter gold medal at the 2013 world championships and silver at the London 2012 Olympics, said his goal was to run less than 22 seconds for the first time in what will be his fourth and final Olympic Games.

"I definitely want to run the 200 meters, especially because I believe in my heart that I can run 21 seconds," he added. "It's a great passion of mine, so I'm working very hard to achieve it."

The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9.