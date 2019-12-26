Shania Twain moves to a farm to reside in Las Vegas

WENN / Judy Eddy

Going through & # 39; Live with Kelly & Ryan & # 39 ;, the successful & # 39; Come On Over & # 39; She reveals that she renounces the luxury of a suite in the attic to keep her family of animals with her during her last period in Sin City.

Up News Info –

Shania twain Enjoy life on the farm during your last residence in Las Vegas after giving up the luxury of a penthouse suite.

The country music icon remained in a Las Vegas hotel during its last series of shows in Sin City, but never felt part of the city, so when it booked its last concert at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, he decided to look A place I could call. house between concerts.

"I will move to my new little farm …" she says "Live with Kelly and Ryan "." I always have to have my horses with me, and my dogs … I just had to keep my family close and my animals are part of my family. "

Shania also enjoys hanging out with the other regular Las Vegas customers, revealing that comedian Carrot Top often invites her to lunch and illusionist. David Copperfield He likes to take night snacks with her.

<br />

"He likes to eat very late, so he'll come around midnight or one in the morning and he's hungry, so I have to cook something for him," he explains. "It's very demanding … The meat has to be very well cooked."