Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif to attend Salman Khan's birthday party

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment


Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most beloved stars. Burning Bhaijaan fans, year after year, make Salman feel special on his birthday. The actor will turn one more year tomorrow and, like every year, fans from all over are expected to congregate at his residence to take a look at the star. Salman generally celebrates his birthday on his farm every year, but this year, since his sister Arpita Khan is expected to deliver his son at any time, the actor decided to stay close to her.

Salman will organize a party at Sohail Khan's residence this year and the celebrities expected to attend the party are Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and many more. We wish the superstar a very happy birthday in advance.

Salman, Shah Rukh, Katrina

Recent Articles

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons returns to propose to his wife after splitting

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images It has been a long road to reconciliation between Imagine dragons singer Dan reynolds Y...
Read more

Jose Mourinho exclusive: Tottenham coach returns to the hell he loves | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Lisa Rinna publishes Christmas pajamas dance video with her daughter Delilah – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Iraq's new electoral law generates a lot of criticism and little applause

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
BAGHDAD - The Iraqi Parliament kept its promise to review the country's electoral laws, voting on Tuesday to make radical changes in the way...
Read more

#TSRFashion: Halima Aden becomes the first black woman in a Hijab to cover the magazine "Essence,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
#Roommates, we are always here for continuous exhibits of # BlackGirlMagic, and we just received another one! The super model Halima Aden has already...
Read more
©