Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif to attend Salman Khan's birthday party



Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most beloved stars. Burning Bhaijaan fans, year after year, make Salman feel special on his birthday. The actor will turn one more year tomorrow and, like every year, fans from all over are expected to congregate at his residence to take a look at the star. Salman generally celebrates his birthday on his farm every year, but this year, since his sister Arpita Khan is expected to deliver his son at any time, the actor decided to stay close to her.



Salman will organize a party at Sohail Khan's residence this year and the celebrities expected to attend the party are Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and many more. We wish the superstar a very happy birthday in advance.