Seven people die when a migrant ship sinks into the Turkish lake | News

By Matilda Coleman
Seven people died and 64 were rescued when a ship carrying refugees and migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank on Thursday in Lake Van in eastern Turkey, the governor's office in Bitlis province said.

The boat sank after shipwreck as it approached the Adilcevaz district in Bitlis, which is located on the north shore of Lake Van, the office said in a statement. The accident happened around 3 a.m. (0000 GMT).

The lake is near the border with Iran, from where migrants regularly cross into Turkey, heading west towards Europe.

It was not clear why the migrants were on the boat on Lake Van, which is completely within the borders of Turkey.

Five people were found dead at the scene and two died in the hospital, while the 64 rescued people were taken to nearby hospitals and shelters, the governor's office said.

He said gendarmerie forces, emergency response teams and police divers were conducting search operations.

This year, Turkey, which is home to the world's largest refugee population with 3.7 million Syrians, said it repeatedly. wants that people leave and "return,quot; to a safe area in northeastern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of new waves of refugees if violence in Syria – where deadly attacks persist To this day, don't stop.

SOURCE:
Al Jazeera and news agencies

