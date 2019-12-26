Self-Checkout in France starts the battle during a rest day

"We are two people who work on eight automatic records, when there could be six more ATMs," said Naubir, 21. "Older workers are especially worried because the machines used on Sunday afternoons could be extended all week and then lose their jobs."

Around 15,000 ATM jobs, almost one tenth of the total, have disappeared in the last decade in France. While that is not close to the hundreds of thousands that unions warned would be lost, job losses are expected to increase as automation increases, said Mathieu Hocquelet, a labor sociologist at the Center for Studies and Studies on ratings.

"These are precarious jobs, so there will be massive unemployment," he said.

In the cafe, Ms. Guechaichia and the other workers watched from a distance as customers entered the store. While the townspeople sympathized, the protests had not taken away all the buyers. Groupe Casino said around 1,000 consumers would go there on Sunday afternoons, which would generate significant sales.

Roche, the maintenance employee of Carrefour, said the longer opening hours were only the beginning of a culture of excessive Western-style consumption that reached France.

"We are opening on holidays and we remain open 24 hours a day for companies to earn more money," he said. "But workers' salaries do not increase and people have no more money to consume."

The decrease in purchasing power has been a central issue of Yellow Vest protesters in France, where the average monthly salary to take home is approximately 1,700 euros (around $ 1,900), which means that half of the workers earn less than that.

Ms. Guechaichia said that cashiers had not yet been fired. But employees who no longer worked at a cash register were being retrained for other tasks, such as storing shelves and greeting customers.

How long will these jobs last?, She said, nobody knows.

"Even if we give them flexibility, they will always ask for more," he said. "All the social achievements we have worked for are collapsing like a house of cards."

