Selena Gomez spends Christmas signing 4,000 copies of Rare

Selena Gomez channeled some serious energy from Santa Claus this Christmas with a special gift. On Thursday, the "Look At Her Now,quot; singer revealed that she signed 4,000 copies of her next album Rare, which will be given to some pretty lucky fans. Wishing happy holidays to her followers, Selena showed her hard work on Instagram and admitted that she has many more signatures to do.

"Merry Christmas and many, many blessings to you and your loved ones!" she wrote, sharing some snapshots of her album signing day in her cozy pink tracksuit Puma. "4,000 minus 6,000 more to leave RARO will be released on January 10,quot;.

Earlier this month, Selena treated the Selenators with an advance of Rare before its release in 2020. By sharing a video that featured a collage of images of the singer of "Love You To Lose Me,quot; throughout several stages of his life, he released a fragment of his new song "Rare."