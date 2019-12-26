Selena Gomez spends Christmas signing 4,000 copies of Rare

Come for it!
Selena Gomez channeled some serious energy from Santa Claus this Christmas with a special gift. On Thursday, the "Look At Her Now,quot; singer revealed that she signed 4,000 copies of her next album Rare, which will be given to some pretty lucky fans. Wishing happy holidays to her followers, Selena showed her hard work on Instagram and admitted that she has many more signatures to do.
"Merry Christmas and many, many blessings to you and your loved ones!" she wrote, sharing some snapshots of her album signing day in her cozy pink tracksuit Puma. "4,000 minus 6,000 more to leave RARO will be released on January 10,quot;.
Earlier this month, Selena treated the Selenators with an advance of Rare before its release in 2020. By sharing a video that featured a collage of images of the singer of "Love You To Lose Me,quot; throughout several stages of his life, he released a fragment of his new song "Rare."
In another publication, he released the list of songs for the highly anticipated album, along with excerpts from each song. "Look At Her Now,quot;, "Lose You To Love Me,quot; and "Rare,quot; appear on the album, as well as the songs "Dance Again,quot;, "Ring,quot;, "Vulnerable,quot;, "People You Know,quot;, "Let Me Get Me, feat "Crowded Room,quot;. 6lack, "Kinda Crazy,quot;, "Fun,quot;, "Cut You Off,quot; and "A Sweeter Place,quot; feat. Kid cudi.
"I can't believe it reveals the art and title of my new RARE album, which will be released on January 10," he wrote. "It's the most honest music I've ever made and I can't wait for you to hear my heart. You can make a RARE request now."
Selena has been very sincere about the inspiration for Rare. In addition to revealing that the album reflects her years of reconstruction after failed relationships and personal difficulties, she has also admitted that the process of making the album has helped her heal.
Recently, Selena shared that she and her best friend Taylor Swift He cried when he heard it. Speaking to KISS FM UK, the "Wolves,quot; singer recalled seeing the music videos of her new singles with Taylor and her mother. Andrea Swift, who was excited to see how much Selena had overcome.
"It will make me cry when I think about that," he said during his interview. "Because it wasn't just how great the song was, that it comes a lot from it, it was just that they had been on that trip with me, intimately. And they were crying for how proud they were of my passage. In a completely new era. of my life, and without involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos, I felt that I had a great sigh of relief. "
Selena added: "And seeing her and her mother feel that way, it was very sweet. It's like an older sister and an aunt. It was great to have people that I love to see him like that."
We can't wait to hear Rare when it opens on January 10, 2020.
