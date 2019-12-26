Selena Gomez enjoys a white Christmas before the release of the album ‘Rare’ – Up News InfoBy Bradley LambDecember 26, 2019EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Selena Gomez enjoys a white Christmas before the release of the album ‘Rare’ – Up News Info ad ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Joe's mother can come back and more – Spoilers – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 26, 2019 0 Read moreSelena Gomez enjoys a white Christmas before the release of the album ‘Rare’ – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 26, 2019 0 Read morePeloton's husband buys his real-life girlfriend … Peloton Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 26, 2019 0 Ho ho Ho! That is good.Guess what Sean Hunter, the Canadian actor who played the husband in the controversial Peloton holiday announcement, gave his... Read moreHearts chief Daniel Stendel says Germany will return at Christmas without blaming the loss of Hibs | Soccer news Sports Lisa Witt - December 26, 2019 0 Read moreThe president of Iraq threatens to resign for the prime minister's candidate | News Latest News Matilda Coleman - December 26, 2019 0 Iraqi President Barham Salih has refused to nominate the candidate of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister, saying he would rather resign from... Read more