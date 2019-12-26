Second deadly attack in Burkina Faso as world condemnation grows | News

At least 11 soldiers died in Burkina Faso on Wednesday, as Burkinabes cried to dozens of victims who had died in double attacks against the north of the country a day earlier.

There was a world condemnation after Tuesday's attacks, the worst assault in the country for five years, in which at least 35 civilians, mostly women, and seven soldiers were killed in the city of Arbinda and at a military base, in the volatile province of Soum. Eighty fighters also died in gunfire.

Early on Wednesday, an army patrol near Hallale in the Sahel region, in the same province of Soum, was ambushed, according to Radio Omega. In addition to the 11 soldiers, at least five fighters died in the assault about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the first attacks.

All Christmas celebrations were canceled following Tuesday's attack, which caused The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, will offer his "deep condolences,quot; to the families of the victims.

"The secretary general transmits the solidarity of the United Nations to the government and the people of Burkina Faso." Guterres & # 39; s Stephane Dujarric spokesman said in a statement: underlining the continued support of the UN for the Sahel region in its efforts against "terrorism and violent extremism,quot;.

In his Christmas message, Pope Francis denounced the attacks against Christians in Africa and prayed for the victims of conflicts, natural disasters and diseases in the world's poorest continent.

The pontiff urged "to comfort those who are persecuted for their religious faith, especially the missionaries and members of the faithful who have been kidnapped, and the victims of attacks by extremist groups, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria,quot; .

Islam is the dominant religion in Burkina Faso, a country of approximately 20 million people, but there is a considerable Christian minority of approximately 20 percent.

War on terror

In early December, the leaders of the G5 Sahel nations called for closer cooperation and international support in the battle against an armed threat that has spread throughout the country.The Sahel region, especially in Burkina Faso and Niger, began when the rebels rebelled in northern Mali in 2012.

Michael Amoah, author of The New Pan Africanism: Globalism and the Nation-State in Africa and a member of the London School of Economics, told Al Jazeera: "We, the Sahel countries, have played an important role in the war against terrorism, particularly in the reception of military bases … for example, Ivory Coast will now house an anti-terrorist training camp.

"As a result, they are receiving a violent reaction for their contribution."

David Otto, anti-terrorism director in Global Risk International, a security management consultant, told Al Jazeera that many fighters in the region had previously participated in armed campaigns in the Middle East.

"Most of the African states in the Sahel region, for example, have many foreign fighters who traveled to Iraq and Syria," he said.

"They have now passed through Libya and are exploiting poverty within the region. They are taking advantage of the lack of coordination between countries, regardless of the fact that they have the G5 Sahel."

Otto added that public confidence in some of the affected governments was falling.

"Tactically, what the (armed) groups have been doing is making sure to keep the military on the offensive. Most of their goals have been military. Cracks in the military are an important factor."

In Burkina Faso, more than 700 people have been killed since 2015 and around 560,000 are currently internally displaced, according to the United Nations.