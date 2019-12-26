Sean Lowe's newborn daughter is adorably skeptical about her brothers

Baby Mia Lowe You are already feeling love!
Sean Lowe Y Catherine Giudicithe newborn daughter was bathed adorably with the love of her brothers Samuel, 3 and Isaiah, 19 months, that Sean captured and shared on Instagram. Wearing matching Christmas jammies, you can see the duo playing with the newest member of the Lowe family.
"They love her,quot;, the first Single He captioned the sweet image. "And like his dad, he's not sure of them."
The Bachelor nation couple, who met in season 17 of the fan favorite program, welcomed their baby on Monday, December 23, making baby Mia the best Christmas gift in their family. After announcing her arrival on Instagram, Catherine shared a photo with her three children and wrote: "This year's Christmas didn't make us unwrap gifts under the tree or leave Santa's milk and cookies, but we wouldn't have changed a thing." For another sweet sample of the new family of five, he captioned the image: "We were all on the Santa Claus List this year."
Knowing that they would be in the hospital this Christmas, the Lowe family celebrated their celebrations the day before. Complete with sweets and more matching pajamas, the family opened presents and spread Christmas joy. "To make sure I don't have a serious FOMO while I spend it in the hospital at Christmas, we had our Christmas early," Catherine wrote on Instagram. "Besides, what do these children know anyway? (Answer: nothing,quot;).
After revealing that the baby does not. 3 was on its way in June, Sean and Catherine insisted on keeping the baby's sex secret. Despite not knowing they were going to have a girl, Catherine decided to organize a pink-themed baby shower because she wanted a "women's party."
"The reason I am throwing a pink baby shower is because the gender is currently ambiguous," Catherine shared. "If it turns out that he is a child, I will have to wait a long time to have another feminine party. So I am doing a hateful pink, feminine, feminine because I have never been able to do it and I thought why not Do I do it for the ambiguous gender that is my Third son?
She added: "It's not a gender revelation. It's not a baby shower for girls. It's just a female baby shower."
In fact, Sean admitted that he wanted a girl last year before discovering that his five-year-old wife was waiting. Talking to E! News, said the couple already had plans to expand their family.
"We know we want to adopt at least one child, but, at the same time, I would love to see what a biological daughter would be like because hopefully she would look like a mother," he shared. "But I don't know because that means that if we had one more, there is a possibility that it is another child and then, if we adopt another, there are four children. There are many children."
