Sean Lowe's newborn daughter is adorably skeptical about her brothers

Baby Mia Lowe You are already feeling love!

Sean Lowe Y Catherine Giudicithe newborn daughter was bathed adorably with the love of her brothers Samuel, 3 and Isaiah, 19 months, that Sean captured and shared on Instagram. Wearing matching Christmas jammies, you can see the duo playing with the newest member of the Lowe family.

"They love her,quot;, the first Single He captioned the sweet image. "And like his dad, he's not sure of them."

The Bachelor nation couple, who met in season 17 of the fan favorite program, welcomed their baby on Monday, December 23, making baby Mia the best Christmas gift in their family. After announcing her arrival on Instagram, Catherine shared a photo with her three children and wrote: "This year's Christmas didn't make us unwrap gifts under the tree or leave Santa's milk and cookies, but we wouldn't have changed a thing." For another sweet sample of the new family of five, he captioned the image: "We were all on the Santa Claus List this year."