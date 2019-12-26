Scott McTominay injured in Manchester United's victory against Newcastle | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd84604e69d462f57f8a267c2987038db9% %MINIFYHTMLd84604e69d462f57f8a267c2987038db10%

The head of Man Utd, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks about Scott McTominay's injury

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is likely to miss Saturday's trip to Burnley after suffering a suspected knee ligament damage.

McTominay was retired halfway through Thursday's 4-1 victory over Newcastle, replaced by Paul Pogba, playing his second game due to injury, and was then photographed leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

"Probably a knee ligament has been made," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after Boxing Day's victory.

"I don't know how bad it is. He has the biggest heart in the lot and he played until halftime. We'll have to find out tomorrow to see how he is."

McTominay's injury will worry Solskjaer, since the last time United was without Scotland's international, they made a three-game race without triumphs in all competitions (Sheffield United, Astana, Aston Villa).

The return of Pogba will be a great boost for United, as it is likely that the Frenchman will take McTominay's position alongside Fred in the midfield at Turf Moor.

Nemanja Matic is another potential option for Solskjaer in the midfield. Serbia's international has appeared twice in December, against AZ Alkmaar and Colchester United, after two months out due to injury.