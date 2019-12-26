Scheana Shay flirts with Brett in the first Vanderpump rules

Are these really the best days of their lives?

On Christmas day, Bravo gave Vanderpump Rules fans kept the present as they dropped the first seven minutes of the expected premiere of season eight. As previously joked in November, the last season of the documentary series directed by Lisa Vanderpump (which will return on Tuesday, January 7) will feature broken friendships, new faces and a lot of drama.

Again, current and previous SURvers, including Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval Y Tom schwartz"We will return to the popular Bravo show."

However, there is new blood in West Hollywood.

To start, Schroeder's boyfriend Beau Clark has officially joined the cast together Brett Caprioni, Charli burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens Y Rachel Leviss.

And, from what we have seen in the first previous look, the new Vanderpump team already has a lot of drama to solve. Case in point: TomTom's general manager, Max, and the hostess, Dayna, have complicated their working relationship by sleeping together.