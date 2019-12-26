Scheana Shay flirts with Brett in the first Vanderpump rules

Are these really the best days of their lives?
On Christmas day, Bravo gave Vanderpump Rules fans kept the present as they dropped the first seven minutes of the expected premiere of season eight. As previously joked in November, the last season of the documentary series directed by Lisa Vanderpump (which will return on Tuesday, January 7) will feature broken friendships, new faces and a lot of drama.
Again, current and previous SURvers, including Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval Y Tom schwartz"We will return to the popular Bravo show."
However, there is new blood in West Hollywood.
To start, Schroeder's boyfriend Beau Clark has officially joined the cast together Brett Caprioni, Charli burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens Y Rachel Leviss.
And, from what we have seen in the first previous look, the new Vanderpump team already has a lot of drama to solve. Case in point: TomTom's general manager, Max, and the hostess, Dayna, have complicated their working relationship by sleeping together.
"The reason TomTom works so well is because we have hired the best staff on the planet," Schwartz, co-owner of TomTom, boasts in a confessional. "We have Dayna, who is this great worker. So good, in fact, that Lisa is poaching her to work in SUR. And then, there is Max. He is the glue that holds everything together."
The only thing that Schwartz doesn't mention about Max? He apparently "has a new girl every week."
Things seem equally uncomfortable in the south of SUR, since Schena is seen as a mentor (and possibly flirting) with the new SURver Brett. As the "Good As Gold,quot; singer warns Brett, the SUR girls are "very malicious,quot; and "like new tall and cute boys."
"Scheana and I have actually connected," Brett shares with the Vanderpump Rules camera. "A few nights ago, we were at a bar in Santa Monica, I was with a friend. She, of course, invited us to her house to play Scattergories."
According to the newcomer, he and Scheana kissed that night, and "it wasn't what (he) thought it would be."
While Scheana seems to live up to her old tricks, Jax reveals that "SUR has changed dramatically." Specifically, Jax and Scheana are the only old-school servers left in SUR.
However, there is a recognizable face in the hot spot of West Hollywood. Although Raquel is new to the restaurant, she is not new to the program.
As fans surely know, Raquel is dating the troubled DJ James, who has been hired and fired many times from SUR. Therefore, it is not surprising to hear that he is not taking Rachel's job in the popular restaurant.
"It's definitely a trigger for him," Rachel informs Lisa. "He sees me putting on the SOUTH uniform and is about to cry when he sees me leave the door."
For all this drama and more, be sure to see the first look in the video above. Oh, and to get a closer look at the newcomers, scroll through the images below!
Will it be about pasta this season? Only time will tell …
Vanderpump Rules returns on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).