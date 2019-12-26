Sara Molina points to GF Jade of Tekashi 6ix9ine: "Know your place!"

Sara Molina, Tekashi's 6ix9ine baby mom, had some words for Tekashi's 6ix9ine's new girlfriend, Jade, after Jade posted a picture of an icy Troll doll on her social networks.

"Damn 💔 … I wanted Minnie Mouse 🐹 because your Mickey Mouse 🐀🧀 but this Troll doll is fine, I guess 🙄💕 Merry Christmas baby 😪 thanks @jimmyxboi ☃️❄️" he captioned the post with a veido of his new chain, presumably bought by Tekashi

Sara disagreed with the publication, criticized Tekashi for not supporting her daughter and called Jade a "weak bitch,quot; for supporting a man who doesn't care for his children and warns Jade to "know his place."

Tekashi and Jade left for a few weeks before the feds arrested him and arrested him. He was recently sentenced to 24 months in prison after cooperating with the feds against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Tekashi's testimony drove several members away for many years.