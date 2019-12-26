Santa Claus, dressed in a 50-cent suit, shows his best Christmas present

%MINIFYHTML6b6f78d3d2f83bbdd7f30e3b1c66aad09% %MINIFYHTML6b6f78d3d2f83bbdd7f30e3b1c66aad010%

The star of & # 39; Power & # 39; He treats his fans on Instagram with a picture of him in Santa's costume, although fans bother him by telling him that he looks more like the Grinch than Santa Claus.

There is no one but you who knows what you really want for Christmas. That is exactly what 50 cents This year ago to get the best gift of Chrismast, a Bugatti.

The rapper from "Candy Shop" took a video of him wearing a Santa Claus costume to his Instagram account on Tuesday, December 24. Taking a sip of his brand of brandy Branson, he was seen relaxing in his new journey while transmitting a joyful message to his followers.

"Don't drink and drive," said the star. "Just baby … don't drive," he added, before showing off his new Bugatti Chiron 2020. He also noted that he was getting rid of his "old shit," which was referring to $ 250K Lamborghini. "Don't drink and drive, just drink. Cognac BRANSON Chiron Bugatti," Fiddy wrote in the caption.

After celebrating Christmas, he invited his fans to another photo of him in Santa Claus costume. This time, he was inside what looked like his home, as he had a glass of Branson brandy in one of his hands. Captioning the image, Fiddy wrote: "This is what Santa looks like after he realizes. He brought the best Merry Christmas gift for me n! Gga. LOL."

"This is the best selfish son Lol of a bitch" Russell Simmons intervened in the comments section. Meanwhile, fans annoyed him by telling him that he looked more like the Grinch than Santa Claus.

"Looks like the Grinch stole Santa's outfit," joked a fan. "Mood: when you get caught between being Santa and da grinch," added another fan with someone else saying, "Damm grinch who stole my money, I need it back."

Fiddy apparently has a joyful Christmas moment this year. Not only for him, but also for his loved ones, as he took his seven-year-old son Sire and some friends to the Toys-R-Us store, making his Christmas wish come true. It was reported that the rapper "In Da Club" spent $ 100,000 on the private shopping spree at the location at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, where the rapper allowed them to choose the toys they wanted for Christmas.