Rumors of the NHL 2019-20: will the Detroit Red Wings, the senators of Ottawa be the first sellers?

%MINIFYHTML32c23b45826f53d78ae9eec02b2cefd09% %MINIFYHTML32c23b45826f53d78ae9eec02b2cefd010%

The NHL is under its annual freeze on the holiday list until 12:01 am ET on December 28. With the exchange deadline of February 24 just two months away, non-disputing clubs will be the target of the playoff contenders trying to strengthen their rosters with rental players.

Here is a look at five clubs that could soon become the first sellers in the commercial market.

Mike Green https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7a/52/mike-green-detroit-red-wings-122419-getty-ftrjpeg_rjx0o6zyjsys1vc3ecsdpxniv.jpg?t=987013527,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Detroit Red Wings

%MINIFYHTML32c23b45826f53d78ae9eec02b2cefd011% %MINIFYHTML32c23b45826f53d78ae9eec02b2cefd012%

Stuck at the bottom of the ranking, the once powerful Red Wings have more reconstruction ahead. Freshman general manager Steve Yzerman made a couple of additions early in the season by acquiring Robby Fabbri of St. Louis and Brendan Perlini of Chicago. Given the continuing difficulties of his club, he might be motivated to start getting rid of players that no longer fit his plans.

Unrestricted free agents such as defenders Mike Green and Trevor Daley are obvious business candidates. The Andreas Athanasiou center could be another; He is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights whose production is well below the best performance of 30 goals last season.

From Raptors in 6 to The Golden Goal: the 10 best Canadian sports moments of the decade

Ray shero https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/32/cf/ray-shero-getty-120319-ftr_1ubzzwz2de4111iq9pm0mffhx2.jpg?t=-819823970,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



New Jersey Devils

After exchanging former Hart Taylor Taylor Trophy winner last week for the Arizona Coyotes, Devils general manager Ray Shero may not have finished negotiating. While he has ruled out the idea that Hall's exchange marked the beginning of another reconstruction, he could buy one or two pending UFAs before the exchange deadline.

Defenders Sami Vatanen and Andy Greene, along with Wayne Wayne end, fall into that category. There is also an extreme conversation that Miles Wood might be available. He signed until 2020-21 with an economic blow of $ 2.75 million at the annual salary cap.

Alec Martinez https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/65/bc/alec-martinez-getty-112619-ftr_14p4ii0imoh791bhepyyy5hm8q.jpg?t=-1449269266,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Los Angeles Kings

The glory years of the Kings Stanley Cup have been left behind. Attempts for quick fixes, such as the 2018 firm of the end Ilya Kovalchuk, ended in failure. Last week, they and Kovalchuk mutually agreed to terminate their contract.

Because the Kings needed a long awaited reconstruction, free agents such as Tyler Toffoli, Trevor Lewis and Kyle Clifford could soon reach the commercial blockade. Rival clubs could come calling defender Alec Martinez once he returns from an injury. Signed until next season with an average annual value of $ 4 million, it will attract the interest of teams looking to deepen the blue line beyond this season.

Robin Lehner https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/45/23/robin-lehner-120819-getty-ftr_1s1u9fq8kue0b12ywlfu7r4wlc.jpg?t=-390964474,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Chicago Blackhawks

Another former champion fallen in difficult times, Blackhawks' efforts to rebuild are hampered by having too many veterans with expensive, almost non-transferable contracts. GM Stan Bowman may be forced to sell a pair of pending free agents.

The defender Erik Gustafsson is not expected to re-sign and appears regularly in the rumor factory this season. Bowman will have to choose between re-signing the starting goalkeeper Corey Crawford or the finalist of the 2019 Vezina Trophy Robin Lehner. One of them could be purchased in the coming weeks.

Teams of the whole decade: Calgary Flames The | Edmonton Oilers | Montreal Canadiens | Ottawa Senators | Toronto Maple Leafs | Vancouver Canucks | Jets Winnipeg

Pierre Dorion https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e1/69/pierre-dorion-ottawa-senators-122419-getty-ftrjpeg_1x1bcojwzzycl11wbb35fr82tr.jpg?t=987536031,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Ottawa Senators

Senators under reconstruction are more competitive than expected this season. They are getting good results from talented youngsters like Thomas Chabot and Brady Tkachuk and recovery projects like the end Anthony Duclair.

While the Sens seem to have a bright future, they may be forced to buy some pending free agents. Topping the list is top scorer Jean-Gabriel Pageau, whose speed and two-way skills make it an attractive commercial target for playoff contestants. The Vaclav Namestnikov center and the blueliners Dylan DeMelo and Mark Borowiecki could also attract interest.