Rory McIlroy will adopt a new approach in the search for the highest number 5 in 2020 | Golf news

Rory McIlroy is confident of breaking his biggest drought in 2020, believing he is more mentally prepared than ever, and also describes his desire to get the best out of Brooks Koepka next year.

Rory McIlroy plans to adopt a different approach in the Major Leagues in 2020 and reveals a possible rivalry with Brooks Koepka "sets him on fire."

McIlroy recorded four world victories and 19 results in the top 10 for 25 starts during his 2019 campaign, although he failed to add to his four main titles for the fifth consecutive year.

The Northern Irishman was never close to completing a Grand Slam race at the Masters, finishing the week tied on 21, before recovering from a slow start in the PGA Championship to finish the eighth week tied at Bethpage Black.

McIlroy has not had a great victory since winning The Open and the PGA Championship in 2014

McIlroy ended a run of three consecutive lost cuts at the US Open by claiming a ninth participation in the US Open, only to suffer a disappointing start at home at The Open.

The 30-year-old hit his first knock out of bounds at Royal Portrush on his way to a quadruple bogey at first, with McIlroy losing the cut by a shot despite recovering from an opening round 79 with a second round 65.

McIlroy was defeated by Koepka on the last day of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational a week later, only to take revenge on the American in the Tour Championship to win the FedExCup and his $ 15 million jackpot.

The gap between the couple closed even more when McIlroy won the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, and the Northern Irishman enjoyed the opportunity to fight Koepka at the top of the world rankings in 2020.

Koepka and McIlroy reach 2020 as the two best players in the world

