Rihanna is entering 2020 with a massive ad and the music is still in the background

It seems that another famous celebrity will get an excellent documentary that carefully analyzes his life, judging by recent reports on Amazon and Peter Berg.

According to recent revelations, Amazon has paid $ 25 million for the rights of a film that is currently in production by Berg, which analyzes Rihanna's life and delves into some interesting details that the public has had no knowledge so far.

However, the exact details of the situation remain unknown, as even Amazon has refused to share comments.

The public doesn't know much about the documentary so far, and Berg has maintained a relatively reserved approach to the whole thing.

However, he seems to be in a position to produce something like this better than most people, since, according to reports, he has access to a lot of information and archival material about Rihanna's life, much of which never before He had revealed to the public.

With that in mind, it might be interesting to see what could come out of this association.

If the rumors turn out to be accurate, then this is obviously a fairly significant investment for Amazon, and the company would seek to do everything in its power to maximize its return.

This could involve some exciting movements, so it will be fascinating to follow the development of this product shortly.

Rihanna recently did an interview where she promised that music will always be part of her life.

She said: “I like to see it as an album inspired by reggae or infused with reggae. It will not be typical of what is known as reggae. But you will feel the elements in all the tracks. "

The Barbadian pop star added: “Music is like talking in code to the world, where they get it from. It is the strange language that connects me with them. I, the designer, the woman who creates makeup and lingerie, it all started with music. It was my first pen, friendship with the world. To cut that is to cut my communication. All these other things flourish on that basis. "

RiRi is looking for new ways to expand its growing empire.



