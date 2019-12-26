RHONJ – Teresa Giudice celebrated Christmas with family and friends, including former Anthony Delorenzo, after separating from husband Joe

Royal Housewives of New Jersey The star Teresa Giudice was in New Jersey for Christmas while her husband Joe and her four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, spent the holidays in Italy. But the 47-year-old woman was not alone, as she celebrated with her father, Giacinto Gorga, her brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and her children, and her ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo.

Teresa and Joe announced earlier this month that they would separate after 20 years of marriage. But since her daughters have not been able to celebrate Christmas with her father in four years because she was serving her 41-month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud, Teresa was more than happy to send her daughters to be with Joe for Christmas.

Joe is currently in Italy awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal.

Meanwhile, Teresa celebrated the party surrounded by loved ones, and Melissa and Joe posted numerous Instagram stories. Rhonj Fans immediately noticed that Delorenzo was there, since he is "Tony the pool boy,quot; on the Bravo reality show.

"We only went out with the family here in the Gorga," said Joe, next to Delorenzo. "The boy in the pool, here we go." Delorenzo responded immediately, "What do I tell you about that sh-pool boy?"

On Christmas Eve, Melissa also posted a video with Delorenzo, and joked that they were a "new couple,quot; after the cameras saw Teresa and Anthony together last weekend, which sparked rumors that something was happening. between them.

An informant said We weekly that Joe and Teresa have separated, but they still have no plans to divorce. The source explained that the couple had discussed their relationship when Teresa visited Joe in Italy in November, along with her four daughters, and decided that it was best to separate because neither of them wanted a long-distance relationship.

“Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of her girls right now. They harbor no ill will among them and will continue to be parents of their children, ”said the source.

Joe Giudice posted numerous photos and videos during the Christmas holidays, including a video clip of the girls arriving at the airport. In the caption, Joe wrote that his daughters "are so pretty, so happy." And, in the comments, Teresa Giudice wrote: "So happy they are with you ❤️😍".

the Celebrity Apprentice Alum recently revealed that she encourages her daughters to spend time with their father. She says she is busy "with work and other things," so when they went to Italy she had no trouble sending them.

New episodes of Royal Housewives of New Jersey Air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



