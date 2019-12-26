Red Velvet's K-Pop Wendy singer hospitalized after an accident

K-Pop star Wendy She has been hospitalized after suffering an accident while rehearsing with her group of girls Red velvet.

The band was preparing for a Christmas day performance at the annual Gayo Daejun event of the South Korean radio station SBS. During his rehearsal, Wendy fell off the stage.

"Wendy was immediately taken to the hospital for a complete examination, and suffered facial injuries and fractures in the pelvis and wrist on the right side of her body," the SM Entertainment group management company said in a statement. "He underwent emergency treatment and is currently waiting for additional tests. As your health comes first, we will focus on your treatment."

After Wendy's accident, Red Velvet did not perform at the concert. Instead, a pre-recorded performance by Red Velvet performing his latest single "Psycho,quot; broadcast during the broadcast.

Regarding its future programs, SM Entertainment said in a statement Thursday that "with the exception of Wendy, the other four members of Red Velvet will only participate individually, as per their planned stages of collaboration and the role of MC in the KBS Song Festival (Friday) and MBC Music Festival (December 31), and Red Velvet will not act as a group. "