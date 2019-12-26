PRO14: Victories for Cardiff and Scarlets | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLfc2b20d45b6d89979dc250899b6abe459% %MINIFYHTMLfc2b20d45b6d89979dc250899b6abe4510%





Jarrod Evans puts a penalty on Cardiff

Cardiff won a tough 16-12 victory against the Dragons, while Scarlets had too much power for the Ospreys.

Cardiff 16-12 dragons

Cardiff Blues achieved a 16-12 victory in a fiercely fledged Derby with the Dragons before a crowded crowd at Arms Park.

The hosts were outscored by two attempts to one, but two penalties and one conversion from Jarrod Evans and one penalty from Jason Tovey were enough to give Blues four valuable points.

Shane Lewis-Hughes scored his only attempt with Taine Basham and Matthew Screech responding with Dragons attempts. Sam Davies added a conversion.

Blues coach John Mulvihill said it was the perfect way to end 2019, but there is a lot of work to do before the next clash against the Scarlets on January 3.

"We've won four in a row at PRO14, which is a great way to end the year. Our group is really difficult and all the teams are really doing it, but we're not far from second place," Mulvihill told the Cardiff website. Blues.

"Those derbies will always be tough against a Dragon team that had a good victory last week. You will take the points, but when we see it, we will probably not be happy with certain parts of our game and we will have to improve before our next game against Scarlets.

"We were lulled to play too much rugby halfway in those conditions, and that's how Scarlets lost the game last week."

"We played in his hands in the last 20 minutes, but when we were in control and sticking to the game plan, we looked great. When we clung to the ball for too long in the wrong areas, it was when we got into trouble."

"One of the most important things was our discipline. Last week, we gave 14 penalties, but this week we gave six for a half time and we didn't give one in the second half until minute 81.

"The boys deserve credit for that. We worked on the breakdown and attacked us a lot in that area and we were much better."

Scarlet 44-0 Ospreys

Scarlets secured a 44-0 record victory over Ospreys to move to second place in the Guinness PRO14 Conference B.

Steffan Evans scored a parenthesis for Scarlets

Two attempts each with wings Steffan Evans and Ryan Conbeer along with other scores of Kieran Hardy and Josh Macleod condemned the Ospreys to their tenth consecutive defeat. Leigh Halfpenny and Angus O & # 39; Brien also kicked 14 points between them.

Scarlets had a decided start, with an excellent interaction between the backs and the strikers stretching the defense of Ospreys allowing Halfpenny to kick them at an early advantage.

It was a grim end to 2019 for the Ospreys who are now at the bottom of Conference A after falling into their tenth consecutive loss.