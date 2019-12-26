Princess Charlotte and Prince George steal the show at the Royal Family's Christmas celebration in Sandringham

The royal family's walk on Christmas day from the Queen's estate in Sandringham to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene has become a popular tradition in the United Kingdom. And, this year, Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show.

The young people of the royalty made their first Christmas walk with the rest of the family on Wednesday, and fans couldn't get enough of the couple while greeting the crowds and hugging. And, Princess Charlotte really had fans talking when the four-year-old boy bowed to the Queen during the Christmas day service.

It's fine, but Charlotte bowed to the Queen! OMG! So cute! His mother was not the first but he did it and he did it like a real princess! She held her coat and reverence! So damn cute! pic.twitter.com/jUlEUd67X1 – Isa (@isaguor) December 25, 2019

Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte joined their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, for the traditional walk in the English countryside, while William held Prince George's hand and Kate held Princess Charlotte's .

George combined his father with a navy blue blazer over a blue sweater, and Charlotte wore a dark green Amaia coat that matched Kate's hat and green shoes.

Unfortunately, Prince Louis, 1, is still too young to join the family in this tradition, so he stayed in the Anmer Hall family's country house with the nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, according to Persons magazine.

Royals fans lined up the short route from Queen Elizabeth's house to the 16th-century church, and William and Kate accompanied their children as they walked to supporters to greet them. Some fans had gifts for the brother-sister duo, and Charlotte even took the opportunity to hug a real fan who was in a wheelchair.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte meet the crowds gathered outside Sandringham's Christmas service, when the Royal Family leaves the church https://t.co/Vjs8mzAGdj pic.twitter.com/zYXazDwbFD – BBC News (United Kingdom) (@BBCNews) December 25, 2019

A source says that William and Kate are preparing their children for the future when they take the throne.

"They know what is coming and want to give their children a start as normal as possible," said the source.

Social networks could not have enough of the adorable members of the young royalty, and they could hardly handle it when Princess Charlotte bowed to the queen. Some fans praised Charlotte for being "well educated," and others couldn't forget how beautiful she looked while copying her mother's bow as the Queen left the church.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were also present for the Christmas walk with the queen. However, Prince Philip remained due to recent health problems, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Christmas in Canada.



