Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison celebrate Christmas on Vancouver Island with Doria Ragland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from the royal family's Christmas celebration in Sandringham, but the couple had other vacation plans. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their seven-month-old son Archie Harrison to Canada for their first Christmas so they could spend time with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

According to The Daily Mail, The Sussex joined Ragland on Vancouver Island for Archie's first Christmas in a luxurious Canadian hideout while his family was with the queen in Sandringham. The locals reportedly have seen Harry and Meghan walking in the Horth Hill Regional Park and exploring the city of North Saanich. They were also seen with their security team at the oceanfront restaurant, Deep Cove Chalet.

The restaurant owner Bev Koffel told the Vancouver sun She met with Harry and Meghan's security guards, and also revealed that her husband, co-owner and chef Pierre Koffel, rejected Sussex's reservation at first because she was concerned about the strict security involved.

"Horth Hill has become a very popular place now. And they jog to be seen," Koffel said. "It's a bit exciting. I hope everything goes well. They are breaking with tradition and I only wish them well."

Vancouver Island is a popular place for many celebrities, such as Sex and the city star Kim Cattrall, former NBA star Steve Nash and singer Nelly Furtado. Prince William and Kate Middleton also visited the place in 2016 during the final stage of their royal tour of Canada.

As fans know, Markle lived in Canada for seven years when he played Rachel Zane in the US legal drama. UU. Suits, and still has many close friends in Toronto, where the series was filmed.

Harry and Meghan also made their debut as a couple in Toronto in 2017 when they attended the Invictus Games. When the palace announced last week that Harry and Meghan would be in Canada for Christmas, they said the couple wanted to introduce their son to a place that was very special for them.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada for many years, and was also the home of the Duchess for seven years before becoming a member of the royal family. They enjoy sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son, ”the statement said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also welcomed royalty to his country through Twitter, and wrote that he wished them a quiet and blessed stay in Canada, and that they are always welcome.



