Premier League hits and misses: Man Utd finds his rhythm | Soccer news

Man Utd finds his rhythm

2:57 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory over Newcastle FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory over Newcastle

Matty Longstaff hit the Newcastle winner over Manchester United in October, a very low point in the erratic start of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's season. At a stage of Boxing Day it seemed that the 19-year-old was going to give the Manchester United boss another great success with only his second goal as a professional.

But, with the help of Longstaff's teammates, Manchester United found a foothold and then quickly took advantage of it, with a bravado that made him wonder if they really were the same players who crumpled up to the shameful defeat at Watford four days ago.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka should have done better with Anthony Martial's powerful equalizer, but he couldn't do anything about the clash of Mason Greenwood, who picked up a slight deviation along the way, but still underlined the 18-year-old Like a rising star

Then, Marcus Rashford took his season's goal count to the 11 best goals in the league with an unusual header before Martial benefited from Sean Longstaff's pitiful pass to finish clinically just five minutes after halftime.

Manchester United enjoyed more than 76 percent possession in the second period, turning the game into a procession and never gave Newcastle a snort to return to the game. He was somewhat dominant and confident, with prominent highlights for the young and exciting United attackers.

Along with Chelsea's defeat at home against Southampton, the victory means that Manchester United is now just four points from the Champions League spots, with Burnley as the following. The inconsistency has haunted the Solskjaer team this season, but will expect to see more of the same on Saturday to move on to the second half of the season.

Peter Smith

Small steps for the Arsenal of Arteta

3:00 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Bournemouth draw with Arsenal FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Bournemouth draw with Arsenal

It was not the result that Mikel Arteta would have wanted from his first game as head coach of Arsenal, but there were promising signs for the Gunners and their Spanish head coach during the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

First, the balance of the Gunners midfield looked better with solid performances by Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka, while Mesut Ozil also produced an encouraging display, starting at No. 10.

Second, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued his excellent scoring career to rescue the Arsenal point. The Arsenal captain has now scored 11 of the last 16 Arsenal league goals, including seven of his last nine as a Premier League visitor.

Finally, Arsenal, which has now won 11 points for losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side, showed a lot of fighting and character to respond to the attack of the first half of Dan Gosling.

On the other hand, there were signs of the task facing Arteta in North London. Some of his players are fighting for confidence at the moment and the first of that list is Alexandre Lacazette, who produced several bad results in Bournemouth. The final ball of the Arsenal players was also missing, while the fact of not keeping a clean sheet will remain a concern for Arteta and his coaching staff.

However, they are still very small steps for Arteta's Arsenal, which will have much more severe tests in the form of Chelsea, live in Sky Sports on Super Sunday, next and Manchester United on New Year's Day. We will surely have a much clearer vision of the work that Arteta faces and the changes he is trying to bring, in the next week or so, but it is a positive first step for the new head coach in the Emirates.

Oliver Yew

Spurs in the mold of Mourinho

For 45 minutes against Brighton, any remnants of the new manager's rebound that occurred after the appointment of José Mourinho seemed to have finally dissipated in Tottenham.

With Sunday's defeat against Chelsea persistent in memory for all the wrong reasons, the last thing the Spurs' tired tired needed was a lethargic performance. But with Aaron Mooy inspired, Brighton caused problems to the Spurs from the first whistle and it was only a matter of time before Adam Webster surprised Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a well-deserved opening match. Having unraveled on and off the field in identical circumstances four days before, all eyes were on Mourinho and Spurs to respond, and they responded with a brave return that had all the characteristics of the Portuguese chief.

Two goals of the highest order in 19 minutes in the second half of the always reliable Harry Kane and the resurgent Dele Alli transformed the mood, but it was the strength with which they returned to the winning forms that really impressed.

Jack wilkinson

Hudson-Odoi struggling to pay for Lampard's faith

2:37 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory at Chelsea FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory at Chelsea

It felt as if Callum Hudson-Odoi was prepared for a great season when he finally committed to a new contract with Chelsea in September, but, three months later, fans still hope to see him produce his best form consistently under Frank Lampard

The 19-year-old had his first outing since the end of October against Southampton, but suffered a difficult afternoon in the 2-0 loss, losing possession in preparation for the opening goal and causing moans of frustration from the crowd with several failed movies and tricks.

Hudson-Odoi had three shots, more than any other Chelsea player, but none of them found the target. Now he has not managed to record a single goal or help in any of his last 12 appearances in all competitions and, according to this evidence, his prospects for recovering his starting point are not bright.

However, Lampard decided to defend him in his post-match press conference, highlighting his pace of work inside and outside the ball. "I've sat here and I've been relatively hard on Callum a couple of times," he said. "But I don't think it's time to do it because I think I saw an effort and a desire today and I've seen it in training over the past few weeks."

Lampard hastened to point out that Hudson-Odoi is still young and has suffered a serious injury, adding that he will continue to show faith in him. But with the January transfer window approaching, and with the possibility of new attacking recruits joining the squad, he needs to find some way sooner rather than later.

Nick wright

What changed Ancelotti?

2:47 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Everton's victory against Burnley FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Everton's victory against Burnley

There were eyes interested in the Carlo Ancelotti team sheet. Would you throw tactical surprises in your first game in charge or keep things simple to take advantage of the momentum gained by changing Duncan Ferguson to a 4-4-2 harder and smarter? In truth, the Italian did a bit of both.

In the paper, it seemed that Ancelotti would be established in a 4-4-2 with Seamus Coleman and Djibril Sidibe linked by the right and that was the case when Everton was out of possession, very similar to the way the Toffees stifled Manchester United. However, Ancelotti adjusted the system when he was in possession with Coleman by switching to the right side of a back three so Lucas Digne lowered the left flank that moved Bernard inside.

That ploy allowed the Brazilian to cause problems to Burnley in his pocket, although his final or final pass lacked a stubborn brick wall of Burnley. That was a common theme in terms of Everton quality in the final third and this result was a good example of how good the lines are in football. The winner of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was created from nothing, did not seem to come, but his powerful head effort means that Ancelotti begins his reign bathed in positivity. Great challenges are lurking.

Lewis Jones

Grealish the main man again

2:58 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory against Norwich FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory against Norwich

Once again, Jack Grealish was the talisman of Aston Villa in a nervous and vital victory over Norwich.

Dean Smith changed Villa's system, giving Grealish an even freer role in a # 10 position, and it seemed to work great.

With 0-0, Grealish joined the winner of the Conor Hourihane match, before breaking into the box, attracting defenders and squaring for his teammate to sweep home. But even without the goal, Grealish was Villa's best player for a country mile.

He wants the ball in every square meter of the field, even in his own box at the last minute, and showed incredible calm while Villa held on.

The good news for Villa fans, at least for this season? "He can still improve," Smith said. "There is still more to see. He is doing it at the main table of the Premier League, and there is certainly more to come."

The bad news for Villa fans? The better he gets, the more he will be linked to the best clubs in the Premier League. He has shown that he is good enough for this league.

Gerard Brand

Crystal Palace wins against wind and tide

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Crystal Palace's victory against West Ham FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Crystal Palace's victory against West Ham

You just can't keep Crystal Palace down. Their current injury crisis is well documented, particularly in defense, and they received another blow when Christian Benteke was ruled out on Christmas day. Patrick van Aanholt will join him in the treatment room, who suffered another injury in the second half and only recently returned from a blow suffered against Bournemouth three weeks ago.

Also add the opening goal of this West Ham and everything seemed like a bad boxing day for Crystal Palace. But with the always enthusiastic crowd of Selhurst Park on their side and a good game at all times, Roy Hodgson's team struggled to take three vital points.

It was the right place at the right time for Cheikhou Kouyate after a fall by Jordan Ayew before the striker scored a sensational solo goal, beating goalkeeper Roberto in what has to be there for the Crystal Palace goal of the season .

After the game, Hodgson said: "Everything seemed to be against us today and it could have been one of those days when you lay down, blamed fate and cursed your bad luck, but the players didn't do that. I still thought that with 1-1, the winner was there and they were right and they got it. " That belief will be important as they fight in this busy holiday period and beyond.

Charlotte Marsh

The Pearson effect

2:40 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Sheffield United draw against Watford FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Sheffield United draw against Watford

Only three teams have survived the fall after being at the bottom of the Premier League at Christmas. One of them was Nigel Pearson's Leicester in 2014/15.

Bottom on Christmas Day, bottom two on Boxing Day. Small steps, fast impact.

Pearson said he didn't know that his side was finally off the table, Norwich rooted in his place, after a 1-1 draw at the elevated Sheffield United. "I will not spend too much time solving permutations. I will work on performances," he said.

He is and has. A narrow defeat against Liverpool was followed by that striking victory over Manchester United and Bramall Lane, where it could well have been different if it were not for the heroic Ben Foster, a 1-1 draw worthy and fighter. Sheffield United, although not at its best, raised the ante in the second half, but found no way.

"The important thing for me is that we show some real traits of resistance in what is a difficult place to come," said the satisfied head of the Hornets.

Fit-again Troy Deeney set the tone before the initial serve when he summed up the change in mentality with which he attributes to Pearson. "This player is not going to give any blow. He has entered and all the nonsense has stopped. We have stopped feeling sorry for ourselves."

If the words before the game were from Deeney, the actions during the game were from Foster. The goalkeeper "with fire in the belly," as Pearson put it later, was the outstanding player of visitors in South Yorkshire, denying Oli McBurnie, Enda Stevens and, impossibly closely, John Fleck.

There is a six-point gap with respect to West Ham of the fourth fund, but the belief is back.

Kate Burlaga

Stephens, the unknown hero in Saints wins

Ralph Hasenhuttl called it "the best performance of the season in Southampton,quot; and owed much to the man who wore the No. 5 shirt in the center of his defense. Jack Stephens is not a glamorous name, but he was outstanding in his 2-0 victory over Chelsea and is vital to this side of the Saints.

Together with his centermate Jan Bednarek, Stephens calculated Tammy Abraham superbly. Abraham entered the game after scoring 13 goals in all competitions this season, but as soon as he had room to breathe against Stephens, he only tried one goal shot all afternoon.

Stephens made vital blocks, clearances and interceptions, but the moment that best summed up his performance came at the beginning of the second half when he appeared out of nowhere to prevent Abraham from getting into the goal from a Mason Mount pass, showing an excellent pace and a Smart time to make a crucial challenge.

It is no accident that Stephens played every minute of Southampton's recent resurgence. Keep it up and the 25-year-old could begin to gain wider recognition.

Nick wright

West Ham crashes again

West Ham seems to have an all or nothing focus on his recent Premier League games. Of their last eight games, they won two and lost six and, after a victory that raised morale in Southampton, they returned to Earth on Boxing Day.

It came after a prolonged break as well, with their game against Liverpool last weekend postponed while the Reds played in the Club World Cup, but they couldn't make that extra break count against an exhausted Crystal Palace team.

It is true that they took the lead through Robert Snodgrass, but, apart from their goal, too few opportunities and too many mistakes were created at the other end that led them to throw another advantage. West Ham has now lost 15 points of winning positions this season and for a team just outside the relegation places by one point, that's huge.

He also puts Manuel Pellegrini back under pressure and needs to focus on the task at hand. West Ham has been dragged into a descent battle and they are in real danger of being in the fall zone at the end of the holiday period.

Charlotte Marsh