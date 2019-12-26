Premier League Calendar: What EPL games are available today? Schedules, TV channels for boxing day in the US

%MINIFYHTML8de8961a0f99ea4878ec1656ae1dff389% %MINIFYHTML8de8961a0f99ea4878ec1656ae1dff3810%

Boxing Day brings a complete list of Premier League games, including one of the best of the season in first place Liverpool vs.. second place Leicester City.

All teams besides Manchester City and Wolverhampton will be in action on Thursday. Outside the confrontation of the contenders for the title, the most interesting matches are probably Manchester United that hosts Newcastle and Chelsea to Southampton.

With a victory, Liverpool would go 13 points ahead of Leicester City while holding a game in hand. Jurgen Klopp's team has not yet lost a game in the 2019-20 campaign and is on track to clear the threshold of 100 points by the end of the season, but Leicester City could put a abolition in the holiday season in the historical career

Here is all the information you need to watch each EPL match of Boxing Day in the United States, including television channels and start times.

Premier League calendar: what EPL games are today?

Home Far Time (ET) television channel Tottenham Brighton 7:30 am. NBCSN / fuboTV Bournemouth Arsenal 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Aston Villa Norwich 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Chelsea Southampton 10 a.m. NBCSN / fuboTV crystal Palace West ham 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Everton Burnley 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Sheffield Utd Watford 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Manchester Utd Newcastle 12:30 pm. NBCSN, fuboTV Leicester City Liverpool 3 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV

How to watch the English Premier League in the USA UU.

Four Premier League games will air nationwide on NBC Sports Network in the United States, while the others are available on NBC Sports Gold.

You can also stream the games live on fuboTV, which offers a free trial period of seven days.

For viewers in Canada, all games are available live and exclusively on DAZN.