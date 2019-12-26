Pregnant Jenna Dewan Gift wraps her bulk for the holidays

Jenna Dewan It's all wrapped up in Christmas, literally!
On Wednesday, the pregnant star showed her growing bulge on Instagram, who dressed adorably in a row of festive Christmas ties. Cradling his "gift," he captioned the post: "Merry Christmas to all! I wish you all love and peace in your heart today and every day. The best gift I've had here."
the Dance world boyfriend tagged with star over a year Steve Kazee in the post, who gave a sweet holiday greeting on his Instagram. "Merry Xmas Baby," he wrote, sharing a photo of Jenna holding her bulge between an impressive display of Christmas trees and twinkling lights. She commented on the photo, writing: "Thank you for giving me the best Christmas present."
Jenna and Steve announced that they were expecting their first child together in September. Taking Instagram, the future mother, who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing TatumHe made the announcement with a beautiful publication with his 6-year-old daughter.
"Becoming a mother is simply the best and most incredible thing that has happened to me," With grace you Author said. "@stevekazee, you're a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to expand our family together … Thank you all for all the love !!"
Even with a new baby on the way, Jenna revealed that making vacations something special for Everly is her top priority. Talking with E! News & # 39; Carissa culiner, the future mother shared her Christmas traditions, which include a visit from Ornament Fairy.
"Well, we have a fairy ornament that comes every day," he said. "Listen, everything goes back to Evie and the fairies, but we have a fairy ornament, so she receives an ornament every day … The fairy also sometimes forgets and has to say: & # 39; The fairy was really busy last night. Tomorrow will bring two because it has many houses to go to. " I've also had that problem. "
We are sure that the little girl cannot wait to meet her new brother or sister. In October, Jenna revealed that her daughter is already a proud older sister during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show.
"I knew I would be happy because you have been asking for this," he told the guest host. Sean Hayes. "But as soon as he found out, he began to cry. He thought:" This is the best day of my life! "
She added: "Wherever we go, she lifts my shirt, so wherever we go she will say:" There's a baby in this belly! & # 39; And then he says: "Don't you want to touch it? & # 39; … She is very proud."
