Pregnant Jenna Dewan Gift wraps her bulk for the holidays

Jenna Dewan It's all wrapped up in Christmas, literally!

On Wednesday, the pregnant star showed her growing bulge on Instagram, who dressed adorably in a row of festive Christmas ties. Cradling his "gift," he captioned the post: "Merry Christmas to all! I wish you all love and peace in your heart today and every day. The best gift I've had here."

the Dance world boyfriend tagged with star over a year Steve Kazee in the post, who gave a sweet holiday greeting on his Instagram. "Merry Xmas Baby," he wrote, sharing a photo of Jenna holding her bulge between an impressive display of Christmas trees and twinkling lights. She commented on the photo, writing: "Thank you for giving me the best Christmas present."

Jenna and Steve announced that they were expecting their first child together in September. Taking Instagram, the future mother, who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing TatumHe made the announcement with a beautiful publication with his 6-year-old daughter.