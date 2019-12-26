Porsha Williams shares beautiful photos of her Christmas celebration with Dennis McKinley and baby Pilar Jhena

Porsha Williams shares some moving photos for Christmas. She couldn't be happier along with her baby Pilar Jhena McKinley and Dennis McKinley.

Fans are delighted to see the family together in this way, and they made sure to praise them in the comments.

‘Literally the best Christmas ever! @Pilarjhena is the best gift you could have received! 😩❤️🎄 We love you, and we thank God for you every day! "

Fans loved the photos, and also made sure to praise Porsha's natural appearance.

Someone said: ‘How beautiful you look without makeup 🙌🏽 I wish this pale girl could look as good as make up for free … find a facial routine for us 😂🥰’

A follower wrote this: ‘Merry Christmas Porsha PJ looks adorable, in his jammies! I loved Pilar Jhena💙💜 and someone else posted: "The best gift anyone could ask for is Motherhood, enjoy it all @ porsha4real."

Someone else shared: & # 39; Merry Christmas simply loves this family … all the best for 2020❤🇹🇹 & # 39; and another follower posted this: & # 39; look at mom as if saying: & # 39; I don't need help to make a basket! "😂😂😂 & # 39;

A fan said that ‘Pilar has so many gifts that it will be Christmas 2020 before he finishes opening them. I love! 🤗 ’and another follower wrote:‘ @ porsha4real The last photo is the most beautiful photo I've seen you take, pure joy and love on your face is undeniably merry Christmas to you and your family. "

A few days ago, Porsha shared another post that includes more pictures of her and PJ for Christmas.

The proud mother and her baby PJ look beautiful in the latest IG post, and fans made sure to praise these two great ladies.



