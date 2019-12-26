Photographed: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor head for a family vacation in style

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan organized a great Christmas party for their friends and family recently. After the holidays, the couple decided to go on family vacations. Early today, Saif, Kareena, Taimur along with Karisma Kapoor and their children were seen at the airport. The Kapoor clan was heading to bring a family vacation.

Saif looked handsome dressed in a blue plaid shirt with a jacket on top. Known for setting trends with her dress options, Bebo wore her best style with a large sweatshirt. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses, a brown hat and a matching handbag.

They were accompanied by Sister Karisma Kapoor, who looked elegant in a completely black outfit along with her children.

Check out the photos of the Kapoor family that goes on vacation in style.