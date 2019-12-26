Photographed: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor head for a family vacation in style

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan organized a great Christmas party for their friends and family recently. After the holidays, the couple decided to go on family vacations. Early today, Saif, Kareena, Taimur along with Karisma Kapoor and their children were seen at the airport. The Kapoor clan was heading to bring a family vacation.

Saif looked handsome dressed in a blue plaid shirt with a jacket on top. Known for setting trends with her dress options, Bebo wore her best style with a large sweatshirt. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses, a brown hat and a matching handbag.

They were accompanied by Sister Karisma Kapoor, who looked elegant in a completely black outfit along with her children.

Check out the photos of the Kapoor family that goes on vacation in style.




one/ 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan


two/ 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan


3/ 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan


4 4/ 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan


5 5/ 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan



Karisma Kapoor


6 6/ 9

Karisma Kapoor



Karisma Kapoor


7 7/ 9

Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan Raj Kapoor



Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan Raj Kapoor


8/ 9

Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan Raj Kapoor



Samiera Kapoor


9 9/ 9

Samiera Kapoor

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

Recent Articles

Turkey is close to sending troops to Libya, says Erdogan

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Turkey on Thursday approached a major military intervention in the escalation of the civil war in Libya, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a...
Read more

Listen to the unpublished freestyle rap by Juice Wrld

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Wrld Juice He may have left, but his work will always be here.Two weeks after his tragic death, the radio host British Beats 1...
Read more

This is where your favorite Bollywood stars will welcome 2020

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
After doing everything possible during the Christmas celebrations, now is the time to bring the new year. It is known that many Bollywood stars...
Read more

Who is P.K. Subban? 5 things you should know about Lindsey Vonn's fiance – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

What combination of "Little Sisters,quot; of March Sisters are you?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
What combination of "Little Sisters,quot; of March Sisters are you?...
Read more
©